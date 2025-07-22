Rays place Brandon Lowe on 10-day injured list and acquire Stuart Fairchild

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays placed second baseman Brandon Lowe on the 10-day injured list Tuesday and acquired outfielder Stuart Fairchild from the Braves for cash considerations.

Lowe has been dealing with tendinitis in his left ankle. He exited Saturday’s game and was initially diagnosed with plantar fasciitis. The injury was later clarified as tendinitis.

His IL placement was retroactive to July 20, indicating he could return before the July 31 trade deadline. Lowe has been mentioned in trade rumors with several contenders needing help at second base, including the Giants and Astros.