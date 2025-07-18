Rangers acquire José Ruiz and cash from the Braves for Dane Dunning in swap of right-handers

ARLINGTON, Texax (AP) — The Texas Rangers acquired right-hander José Ruiz and cash considerations from the Atlanta Braves on Thursday for right-hander Dane Dunning.
The 30-year-old Ruiz has split the season between Philadelphia and Atlanta and both teams' Triple-A affiliates. He will report to Triple-A Round Rock.
Ruiz made 16 relief appearances for Philadelphia before being designated for assignment June 1 and claimed off waivers by the Braves on June 7. He pitched in two games for Atlanta, and is 1-0 with an 8.82 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings in the 18 combined games.
The Venezuelan is 11-9 with a save and a 4.62 ERA in 282 career games in nine seasons with San Diego, the Chicago White Sox, Arizona, Philadelphia and Atlanta.
The 30-year-old Dunning had a 3.38 ERA in 10 2/3 innings without a decision in five games this season for Texas. After being acquired from the White Sox in December 2020, he was 26-32 with a 4.36 ERA in 122 games for Texas.
