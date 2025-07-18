Rangers acquire José Ruiz and cash from the Braves for Dane Dunning in swap of right-handers

ARLINGTON, Texax (AP) — The Texas Rangers acquired right-hander José Ruiz and cash considerations from the Atlanta Braves on Thursday for right-hander Dane Dunning.

The 30-year-old Ruiz has split the season between Philadelphia and Atlanta and both teams' Triple-A affiliates. He will report to Triple-A Round Rock.

Ruiz made 16 relief appearances for Philadelphia before being designated for assignment June 1 and claimed off waivers by the Braves on June 7. He pitched in two games for Atlanta, and is 1-0 with an 8.82 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings in the 18 combined games.