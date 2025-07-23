Rafael Devers starts at first base and helps Giants beat Braves 9-0 to snap 6-game skid

ATLANTA (AP) — Rafael Devers was error free in his first career start at first base and added two hits and an RBI as the San Francisco Giants snapped a season-worst six-game skid with a 9-0 win over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night.

Devers was traded from Boston to the Giants in June after his relationship with management deteriorated less than two years into a 10-year, $313.5 million contract he signed in 2023. The Red Sox signed Gold Glove third baseman Alex Bregman during spring training and asked Devers to move to designated hitter. He balked before agreeing, but when Boston first baseman Triston Casas suffered a season-ending injury, he was approached about playing the position and he declined.

San Francisco starter Landen Roupp (7-6) gave up four hits and a walk with six strikeouts in five scoreless innings. The Giants have won five of Roupp's last six starts.