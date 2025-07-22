Rafael Devers makes his debut at first base for Giants after refusing to play position for Red Sox

ATLANTA (AP) — Rafael Devers was in the lineup at first base for the San Francisco Giants at Atlanta on Tuesday night, the slugger's first start at the position that he refused to play for his prior team, the Boston Red Sox.

Boston traded Devers to San Francisco in June after his relationship with management deteriorated less than two years into a 10-year, $313.5 million contract he signed in 2023.

The Red Sox signed Gold Glove third baseman Alex Bregman during spring training and asked Devers to move to designated hitter. He balked before agreeing to the switch, but when Boston first baseman Triston Casas suffered a season-ending injury, the Red Sox approached Devers about playing the position and he declined.