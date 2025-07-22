Nation & World News
Rafael Devers debuts at first base for Giants after refusing to play position for Red Sox

Rafael Devers has made his debut at first base for the San Francisco Giants
ATLANTA (AP) — Rafael Devers started at first base for the San Francisco Giants at Atlanta on Tuesday night, the slugger's first appearance at the position that he refused to play for his prior team, the Boston Red Sox.

Devers handled his first chance cleanly, catching a routine throw from second baseman Casey Schmitt for the final out of the second inning. He played error free, enjoying a relatively quiet night in the field while the Braves struck out 14 times, and went 2 for 5 with an RBI in the Giants' 9-0 win.

After the game, Devers said he would rather play defense than be the designated hitter.

“It keeps me active. It keeps my head out of just thinking about the next at-bat,” Devers said through an interpreter. “I’m the kind of player that likes to be active, likes to be on the field. I’d rather be on the field than be in the cage hitting all the time and just thinking about the next at-bat.”

Boston traded Devers to San Francisco in June after his relationship with management deteriorated less than two years into a 10-year, $313.5 million contract he signed in 2023.

The Red Sox signed Gold Glove third baseman Alex Bregman during spring training and asked Devers to move to DH. He balked before agreeing to the switch, but when Boston first baseman Triston Casas suffered a season-ending injury, the Red Sox approached Devers about playing the position and he declined.

After the trade, Devers started working out at first base and said he would be happy to play there as soon as he felt comfortable. Asked why he was willing to play the position for the Giants and not the Red Sox, Devers said he felt he had "earned some respect" because of his production in Boston, adding that he would have made the switch if the Red Sox had asked at the beginning of spring training.

Devers has struggled since the move to the West Coast, batting .219 with two homers and 10 RBIs in 29 games as the Giants' DH. He batted .272 with 15 homers and 58 RBIs in 73 games for Boston.

A three-time All-Star, Devers is a .277 hitter with 217 homers in nine seasons. He was expected to spark a San Francisco offense that entered Tuesday ranked 23rd in the majors in runs per game.

The Giants ended a six-game losing streak Tuesday night and moved within 2 1/2 games of a wild-card playoff spot.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

