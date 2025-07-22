Raducanu defeats Kostyuk, and Norrie eliminates Musetti at the DC Open

WASHINGTON (AP) — Emma Raducanu handed No. 7 seed Marta Kostyuk her sixth consecutive loss Tuesday, defeating her 7-6 (4), 6-4 at the DC Open to prolong a slide that now has lasted more than two months.
This was the fifth tournament in a row where Kostyuk exited in the first round; she also lost in the fourth round at Rome, starting the current rut. She hasn't won a match since May 11 in Rome.
The 46th-ranked Raducanu, who won the 2021 U.S. Open, will face four-time major champion Naomi Osaka or Yulia Putintseva next.
In men's action at the hard-court tournament, Cam Norrie eliminated No. 2 seed Lorenzo Musetti 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, keeping the Italian without a win since he got injured last month at the French Open and needed to quit playing in the semifinals. Musetti lost in the first round at Wimbledon, a year after reaching the semifinals there.
Holger Rune, who was seeded third in Washington, withdrew before his match Tuesday because of a back injury.
Venus Williams was scheduled to play her first singles match in more than a year Tuesday night against Peyton Stearns. The 45-year-old Williams won in doubles at the DC Open on Monday.
