Raducanu defeats Kostyuk, and Norrie eliminates Musetti at the DC Open

WASHINGTON (AP) — Emma Raducanu handed No. 7 seed Marta Kostyuk her sixth consecutive loss Tuesday, defeating her 7-6 (4), 6-4 at the DC Open to prolong a slide that now has lasted more than two months.

This was the fifth tournament in a row where Kostyuk exited in the first round; she also lost in the fourth round at Rome, starting the current rut. She hasn't won a match since May 11 in Rome.

The 46th-ranked Raducanu, who won the 2021 U.S. Open, will face four-time major champion Naomi Osaka or Yulia Putintseva next.