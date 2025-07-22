Nation & World News
Raducanu defeats Kostyuk, and Norrie eliminates Musetti at the DC Open

Emma Raducanu has handed No. 7 seed Marta Kostyuk her sixth consecutive loss
Emma Raducanu, of Britain, returns the ball to Marta Kostyuk, of Ukraine, during a match at the Citi Open tennis tournament Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP
55 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Emma Raducanu handed No. 7 seed Marta Kostyuk her sixth consecutive loss Tuesday, defeating her 7-6 (4), 6-4 at the DC Open to prolong a slide that now has lasted more than two months.

This was the fifth tournament in a row where Kostyuk exited in the first round; she also lost in the fourth round at Rome, starting the current rut. She hasn't won a match since May 11 in Rome.

The 46th-ranked Raducanu, who won the 2021 U.S. Open, will face four-time major champion Naomi Osaka or Yulia Putintseva next.

In men's action at the hard-court tournament, Cam Norrie eliminated No. 2 seed Lorenzo Musetti 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, keeping the Italian without a win since he got injured last month at the French Open and needed to quit playing in the semifinals. Musetti lost in the first round at Wimbledon, a year after reaching the semifinals there.

Holger Rune, who was seeded third in Washington, withdrew before his match Tuesday because of a back injury.

Venus Williams was scheduled to play her first singles match in more than a year Tuesday night against Peyton Stearns. The 45-year-old Williams won in doubles at the DC Open on Monday.

Marta Kostyuk, of Ukraine, returns the ball to Emma Raducanu, of Britain, during a match at the Citi Open tennis tournament Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Credit: AP

Emma Raducanu, of Britain, serves to Marta Kostyuk, of Ukraine, during a match at the Citi Open tennis tournament Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Credit: AP

Venus Williams speaks to the media during a news conference at the Citi Open tennis tournament Sunday, July 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Credit: AP

President Donald Trump greets Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., upon arrival at the White House, Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Credit: AP

This moment from MARTA footage on July 15 captures Beyoncé concertgoers panicking and running as the escalator filled with people began to speed down towards the crowded concourse.
Credit: MARTA

