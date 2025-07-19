Quinn Priester dominates Dodgers as Brewers extend winning streak to 8 with 2-0 shutout

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Quinn Priester outpitched Tyler Glasnow for six innings, Caleb Durbin homered and drove in both runs, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-0 on Friday night for their eighth straight victory.

The Brewers equaled their longest winning streak of the season from May 25 to June 2. They continued their dominance over the NL West leaders, having outscored them 15-4 during a three-game sweep in Milwaukee last week.

Priester (8-2) allowed three hits and struck out a season-high 10 on 77 pitches. He struck out the side in the first and fifth. All-Star closer Trevor Megill worked the ninth for his 22nd save.