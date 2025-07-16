Pro-Palestinian protester takes issue with Israeli team at Tour de France

TOULOUSE, France (AP) — A man protesting the participation of an Israel-based team in the Tour de France ran onto the course as the leaders raced for the finish line on Wednesday.

Norwegian rider Jonas Abrahamsen won the 11th stage in a photo finish just ahead of Swiss rider Mauro Schmid, but their final sprint was accompanied by a man running alongside who wore a T-shirt saying, "Israel out of the Tour," and who waved a keffiyeh, the black-and-white checkered headscarf that has become a potent symbol of the Palestinian cause.

A security guard ran out to apprehend the man.