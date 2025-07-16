Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Pro-Palestinian protester takes issue with Israeli team at Tour de France

A man protesting the participation of an Israel-based team in the Tour de France ran onto the course as the leaders raced for the finish line
Norway's Jonas Abrahamsen sprints as a protester tries to cross the finish line during the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 156.8 kilometers (97.4 miles) with start and finish in Toulouse, France, Wednesday, July 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Norway's Jonas Abrahamsen sprints as a protester tries to cross the finish line during the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 156.8 kilometers (97.4 miles) with start and finish in Toulouse, France, Wednesday, July 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
3 hours ago

TOULOUSE, France (AP) — A man protesting the participation of an Israel-based team in the Tour de France ran onto the course as the leaders raced for the finish line on Wednesday.

Norwegian rider Jonas Abrahamsen won the 11th stage in a photo finish just ahead of Swiss rider Mauro Schmid, but their final sprint was accompanied by a man running alongside who wore a T-shirt saying, "Israel out of the Tour," and who waved a keffiyeh, the black-and-white checkered headscarf that has become a potent symbol of the Palestinian cause.

A security guard ran out to apprehend the man.

The Israel-Premier Tech team is racing at this year’s Tour with eight team members from other countries. The team acquired the right to enter the Tour de France in 2020 when Israel Start-Up National took over Katusha’s WorldTour license and has since claimed three stage victories, though none yet in this year’s race.

Team members previously faced protests because of the team's association with Israel, which has killed more than 58,000 Palestinians in 21 months of war, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. The war was sparked by the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel that killed some 1,200 people on Oct. 7, 2023.

Israel and Hamas are considering a U.S.-backed ceasefire proposal that could pause the war.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports

Norway's Jonas Abrahamsen, center right, and Switzerland's Mauro Schmid sprint as a protester tries to cross the finish line during the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 156.8 kilometers (97.4 miles) with start and finish in Toulouse, France, Wednesday, July 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Norway's Jonas Abrahamsen, center, and Switzerland's Mauro Schmid sprint as a protester tries to cross the finish line during the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 156.8 kilometers (97.4 miles) with start and finish in Toulouse, France, Wednesday, July 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Jets from the acrobatic Patrouille de France fly over the Champs-Elysees avenue during the Bastille Day parade, Monday, July 14, 2025 in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Credit: AP

Fireworks, warplanes and axes: How France celebrates Bastille Day

As Netanyahu wraps Washington visit, progress on a Gaza ceasefire remains murky

Macron says France and Britain will 'save Europe' as he starts a state visit to the UK

The Latest

Palestinians wait for donated food at a community kitchen in Gaza City, in the northern Gaza Strip, Monday, July 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

Credit: AP

The Latest: 20 killed at Gaza food hub; Israel continues strikes in Syria

3m ago

Euro 2025: Girelli's two goals lift Italy over Hegerberg's Norway into semifinals

7m ago

Gulf Coast braces for flooding as storm system builds into possible tropical depression

14m ago

Featured

The National League's Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Atlanta Braves is introduced for the MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

All-Star Week sold Atlanta well to fans, current and future players

Truist Park is known for its lively atmosphere, and it lived up to that billing in hosting the Midsummer Classic. But it also showcased a passionate fan base.

MAKING CONNECTIONS

How Atlanta claimed world’s busiest airport crown — and whether we can keep it

Since 1998, Hartsfield-Jackson has sat largely unchallenged as the world's busiest airport. Can it stay on top?

Riders dispute ‘stampede’ MARTA officials say caused escalator malfunction

Some riders interviewed by the AJC objected to the incident being called a “stampede,” saying the crowd was orderly. But one person said the term felt apt.