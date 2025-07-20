Pro-Palestinian protest prompts scuffle onstage at Royal Opera House in London

LONDON (AP) — A performer holding a Palestinian flag touched off a brief scuffle on stage at the Royal Opera House in London as cast members were taking their bows following the season’s final performance of “Il Trovatore.”

Images posted on social media show what appears to be a member of the chorus holding the unfurled flag in front of his chest while the lead singers bask in the audience’s applause on Saturday night.

After a few moments, someone backstage tries to grab the flag, but the performer holds onto it and snaps back into place.