Private spaceflight ends with a Pacific splashdown for astronauts from India, Poland and Hungary

This image made from video provided by SpaceX shows a SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts parachuting into the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Southern California on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. (SpaceX via AP)

By MARCIA DUNN – Associated Press
Updated 7 minutes ago

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A private spaceflight featuring the first astronauts in more than 40 years from India, Poland and Hungary came to a close Tuesday with a Pacific splashdown.

Their SpaceX capsule undocked from the I nternational Space Station on Monday and parachuted into the ocean off the Southern California coast, less than 24 hours later.

The crew of four launched nearly three weeks ago on a flight chartered by the Houston company Axiom Space.

Axiom's Peggy Whitson, the most experienced U.S. astronaut, served as commander. Joining her were India's Shubhanshu Shukla, Poland's Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski and Hungary's Tibor Kapu, whose countries paid more than $65 million apiece for the mission.

“Thanks for the great ride and safe trip,” Whitson radioed moments after splashdown.

The visiting astronauts conducted dozens of experiments in orbit while celebrating their heritage. The last time India, Poland and Hungary put anyone in space was during the late 1970s and 1980s, launching with the Soviets.

It was Axiom’s fourth mission to the orbiting outpost since 2022, part of NASA’s ongoing effort to open up space to more businesses and people. The company is one of several developing their own space stations to replace the current one. NASA plans to abandon the outpost in 2030, after more than 30 years of operation.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

This photo provided by Axiom Space shows the private crew of four, in dark suits, from left, Axiom mission commander Peggy Whitson, Hungary's Tibor Kapu, India's Shubhanshu Shukla and Poland's Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski, during a farewell ceremony aboard the International Space Station on Sunday, July 13, 2025. (Axiom Space via AP)

This image provided by NASA and Axiom Space shows a SpaceX capsule undocking from the International Space Station, Monday July 14, 2025, targeting a splashdown in the Pacific, carrying visiting crew Axiom Space's Peggy Whitson, Hungary's Tibor Kapu, India's Shubhanshu Shukla and Poland's Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski. (NASA via AP)

