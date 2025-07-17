Prince Harry retraces Diana's footsteps by walking through a land mine field in Angola for charity

Nation & World News
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Prince Harry followed in his late mother's footsteps on Wednesday by wearing a flak jacket and walking down a path in an active land mine field in Angola to raise awareness for a charity's work clearing explosives from old warzones.

The Duke of Sussex is in the southern African country with the Halo Trust organization, the same group Princess Diana worked with when she went to Angola in January 1997, seven months before she was killed in a car crash in Paris.

Diana's advocacy and the images of her walking through a minefield helped mobilize support for a land mine ban treaty that was ratified later that year.

Harry walked through a land mine field near a village in Cuito Cuanavale in southern Angola, according to Halo Trust. It's not the first time he has retraced his mother's steps after traveling to Angola for a similar awareness campaign in 2019.

The land mines across Angola were left behind from its 27-year civil war from 1975 to 2002. The Halo Trust says at least 60,000 people have been killed or injured by land mines since 2008. It says it has located and destroyed over 120,000 land mines and 100,000 other explosive devices in Angola since it started work in the country in 1994, but 1,000 minefields still need to be cleared.

Britain's Prince Harry walks through a minefield during a visit to see the work of landmine clearance charity of the Halo Trust, in Cuito Cuanavale, Cuando province, southern Angola, Wednesday, July 16, 2025. (Ampe Pedro/The Halo Trust via AP)

Britain's Prince Harry listens during a visit to see the work of landmine clearance charity of the Halo Trust, in Cuito Cuanavale, Cuando province, southern Angola, Wednesday, July 16, 2025. (Ampe Pedro/The Halo Trust via AP)

Britain's Prince Harry attends a safety class for children as part of his visit to see the work of landmine clearance charity of the Halo Trust, in Cuito Cuanavale, Cuando province, southern Angola, Wednesday, July 16, 2025. (Ampe Pedro/The Halo Trust via AP)

Britain's Prince Harry is greeted as he visits the work of landmine clearance charity of the Halo Trust, in Cuito Cuanavale, Cuando province, southern Angola, Wednesday, July 16, 2025. (Ampe Pedro/The Halo Trust via AP)

FILE - Diana, Princess of Wales, left, uses a remote switch to trigger the detonation of some explosive ordinance dug up by mine sweepers in Huambo, central Angola, Jan. 15, 1997. (AP Photo/Giovanni Diffidenti, File)

