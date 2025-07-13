Prince and Princess of Wales arrive at Wimbledon for final between Alcaraz and Sinner

LONDON (AP) — Kate, the Princess of Wales, returned to Wimbledon on Sunday along with her husband Prince William and two of their children to watch the men's final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

Kate is the patron of the All England Club and was scheduled to present the trophies after the match.

On Saturday, she was the only member of her family in the Royal Box for the women's final and gave champion Iga Swiatek her prize after a 6-0, 6-0 victory and offered consoling words to runner-up Amanda Anisimova.