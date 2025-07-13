Princess of Wales hands out trophy to Jannik Sinner after Wimbledon final against Carlos Alcaraz

LONDON (AP) — Kate, the Princess of Wales, returned to Wimbledon on Sunday along with her husband Prince William and two of their children to watch the men's final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

Kate is the patron of the All England Club and presented the winner's trophy to Sinner after he beat Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 on Centre Court. The princess has been gradually resuming her public duties following cancer treatment and was at Wimbledon for a second straight day. On Saturday, she attended the women's final and gave champion Iga Swiatek her prize after a 6-0, 6-0 victory and offered consoling words to runner-up Amanda Anisimova.

On Sunday the British royals were joined by King Felipe VI of Spain, a number of former Wimbledon champions and a slew of Hollywood celebrities.