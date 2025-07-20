Nation & World News
Pope Leo XIV renews his call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Pope Leo XIV has renewed his call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza
A gust of wind blows Pope Leo XIV's mantel at the end of the noon Angelus prayer in the square in front of the Apostolic Palace in Castel Gandolfo, Italy, Sunday, July 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

A gust of wind blows Pope Leo XIV's mantel at the end of the noon Angelus prayer in the square in front of the Apostolic Palace in Castel Gandolfo, Italy, Sunday, July 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
By Associated Press
1 hour ago

CASTEL GANDOLFO, Italy (AP) — Pope Leo XIV renewed his call on Sunday for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, asking the international community to respect international laws and the obligation to protect civilians.

“I once again call for an immediate end to the barbarity of this war and for a peaceful resolution to the conflict,” the pontiff said at the end of his Sunday Angelus prayer from his summer retreat in Castel Gandolfo.

Pope Leo also expressed his "deep sorrow" for the Israeli attack on the only Catholic church in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, which killed three people and wounded 10 others, including the parish priest.

“I appeal to the international community to observe humanitarian law and respect the obligation to protect civilians as well as the prohibition of collective punishment, the indiscriminate use of force, and the forced displacement of populations,” the pope added.

The shelling of the Holy Family Catholic Church in Gaza also damaged the church compound, where hundreds of Palestinians have been sheltering from the Israel-Hamas war, now in its 21st month. Israel expressed regret over what it described as an accident and said it was investigating.

“We need to dialogue and abandon weapons,” the pope said earlier Sunday, after presiding over Mass at the nearby Cathedral of Albano.

“The world no longer tolerates war,” Leo told reporters waiting for him outside the cathedral.

Pope Leo XIV waves to faithful at the end of the noon Angelus prayer in the square in front of the Apostolic Palace for in Castel Gandolfo, Italy, Sunday, July 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Pope Leo XIV blesses the faithful gathered in the square in front of the Apostolic Palace for the noon Angelus prayer in Castel Gandolfo, Italy, Sunday, July 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Faithful cheer as they hold China and Vatican flags during the noon Angelus prayer with Pope Leon XIV, in the square in front of the Apostolic Palace for in Castel Gandolfo, Italy, Sunday, July 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Faithful hold Israel and Vatican flags during the noon Angelus prayer with Pope Leon XIV, in the square in front of the Apostolic Palace for in Castel Gandolfo, Italy, Sunday, July 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

FILE -Fr. Gabriel Romanelli, Latin parish priest of Gaza Strip, left, prays during the midnight Christmas Eve mass at Deir Al Latin Holy Family Catholic Church in Gaza City, Dec. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Adel Hana, File)

Credit: AP

People take part in a protest outside US Embassy Branch demanding the end of the war and immediate release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, and against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, July 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

Credit: AP

“Our members cannot be bought off,” General President Sean O’Brien said in a social media statement, calling UPS' offers “illegal and haphazard.” (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2023)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

MARTA CEO and General Manager Collie Greenwood is leaving “because of immigration and personal matters” and has elected early retirement.