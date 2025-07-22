Breaking: Trump administration releases King assassination files despite family objections
Planned Parenthood wins partial victory in legal fight with Trump administration over funding cuts

Planned Parenthood has won a partial victory in a legal fight with President Donald Trump’s administration over its efforts to defund the organization in tax legislation
FILE - A Missouri and American flag fly outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis, June 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

FILE - A Missouri and American flag fly outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis, June 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
6 minutes ago

BOSTON (AP) — Planned Parenthood won a partial victory Monday in a legal fight with President Donald Trump’s administration over efforts to defund the organization in his signature tax legislation.

A provision in that bill would end Medicaid payments to abortion providers for one year.

But U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston granted a preliminary injunction Monday that, for now, blocks the government from cutting Medicaid payments to Planned Parenthood member organizations that either don't provide abortion care or didn't meet a threshold of at least $800,000 in Medicaid reimbursements in a given year.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many Planned Parenthood organizations and clinics would continue to get Medicaid reimbursement under that decision and how many might not.

The lawsuit was filed earlier this month against Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. by Planned Parenthood Federation of America and its member organizations in Massachusetts and Utah.

A Planned Parenthood spokesperson said its lawyers were still examining the order and would release a statement shortly.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: RODNEY HO/

