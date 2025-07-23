Georgia News
Georgia News

Phoenix hosts Atlanta after Gray's 24-point showing

Atlanta visits the Phoenix Mercury after Allisha Gray scored 24 points in the Dream's 87-72 loss to the Las Vegas Aces
By The Associated Press
21 minutes ago

Atlanta Dream (13-10, 9-6 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (15-7, 9-7 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta Dream visits the Phoenix Mercury after Allisha Gray scored 24 points in the Dream's 87-72 loss to the Las Vegas Aces.

The Mercury have gone 9-3 in home games. Phoenix is third in the WNBA with 21.0 assists per game led by Alyssa Thomas averaging 9.5.

The Dream are 5-7 on the road. Atlanta has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Phoenix is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 42.5% Atlanta allows to opponents. Atlanta has shot at a 42.8% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Phoenix have averaged.

The teams square off Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Satou Sabally is averaging 19.1 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Mercury. Thomas is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Gray is averaging 18.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Dream. Brionna Jones is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 7-3, averaging 88.0 points, 36.6 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points per game.

Dream: 4-6, averaging 81.1 points, 37.7 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: Monique Akoa Makani: out (concussion).

Dream: Rhyne Howard: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta Dream's Brittney Griner (42) shoots against Indiana Fever's Natasha Howard (6) and Aliyah Boston (7) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Friday, July 11, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Credit: AP

Griner’s 15 points help Dream take 37-point win over Sky

Gray’s 24 points not enough, as Dream fall to Aces in Las Vegas, 87-72

1h ago

A’ja Wilson scores a season-high 37 and Las Vegas holds off a late rally to beat the Wings 90-86

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Wilson's double-double, Evans' spark off the bench lead Aces past Dream 87-72

2h ago

Rafael Devers starts at first base and helps Giants beat Braves 9-0 to snap 6-game skid

Giants send Hayden Birdsong to Triple-A after his disastrous start against the Braves

Featured

This moment from MARTA footage on July 15 captures Beyoncé concertgoers panicking and running as the escalator filled with people began to speed down towards the crowded concourse.

Credit: MARTA

Experts: Brake failure, not weight overload, likely cause of MARTA escalator failure

Experts who reviewed video footage of the Vine City free fall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution said malfunctioning brakes are a likely cause for last week’s incident, too.

Feral hogs are destroying southwest Georgia crops. Here’s what’s being done.

An invasive species running hog-wild through Georgia farmland is damaging crops and costing farmers. Wild pigs are doing significant damage to peanuts, cotton and corn.

As First Liberty empire crumbles, new lawsuit seeks class action status

The complaint, which seeks class action status, adds to the growing web of civil and regulatory scrutiny surrounding First Liberty Building & Loan.