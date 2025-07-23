Phoenix hosts Atlanta after Gray's 24-point showing

The Mercury have gone 9-3 in home games. Phoenix is third in the WNBA with 21.0 assists per game led by Alyssa Thomas averaging 9.5.

The Dream are 5-7 on the road. Atlanta has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Phoenix is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 42.5% Atlanta allows to opponents. Atlanta has shot at a 42.8% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Phoenix have averaged.

The teams square off Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Satou Sabally is averaging 19.1 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Mercury. Thomas is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Gray is averaging 18.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Dream. Brionna Jones is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 7-3, averaging 88.0 points, 36.6 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points per game.

Dream: 4-6, averaging 81.1 points, 37.7 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: Monique Akoa Makani: out (concussion).

Dream: Rhyne Howard: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.