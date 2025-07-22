Nation & World News
Phillies get 3-2, walk-off win over Boston on catcher’s interference call with bases loaded in 10th

Automatic runner Brandon Marsh scored on a call of catcher’s interference with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Philadelphia Phillies a 3-2 walk-off win over the Boston Red Sox
Philadelphia Phillies' Edmundo Sosa, right, hits the glove of Boston Red Sox catcher Carlos Narváez for catcher's interference with the bases loaded in the 10th inning of a baseball game Monday, July 21, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Automatic runner Brandon Marsh scored on a call of catcher's interference with the bases loaded in the 10th inning Monday night to give the Philadelphia Phillies a 3-2 walk-off win over the Boston Red Sox.

With nobody out in the bottom of the 10th, Edmundo Sosa's made a check swing on a pitch from Jordan Hicks (1-6) that was called a ball and his bat hit the glove of catcher Carlos Narvaez. The Phillies’ asked for a review and the ball call was overturned, allowing Marsh to score the winning run without a Philadelphia hit in the inning.

It is the first walk-off win due to catcher’s interference since Aug. 1, 1971, when the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Cincinnati Reds.

Phillies starter Zack Wheeler went six innings, allowing two earned runs on seven hits with 10 strikeouts. Relievers Tanner Banks, Orion Kerkering, Matt Strahm and Max Lazar (1-0) each threw scoreless innings. Lazar earned his first major league win.

The Phillies scored twice in the fourth inning. Bryce Harper doubled, Nick Castellanos had an RBI single and advanced to second on a passed ball and then scored on J.T. Realmuto’s single.

Jarren Duran led off the game with his ninth home run of the season for Boston. Trevor Story tied the game at 2 with an RBI single in the sixth.

Boston's Walker Buehler worked seven innings, allowing six hits and two runs, one earned.

Key moment

Hicks threw 10 pitches without getting an out in the 10th. He walked Otto Kemp, who was trying to bunt Marsh to third. Marsh and Kemp advanced on a wild pitch to Max Kepler, was was intentionally walked by the Red Sox to face Sosa.

Key stat

Bryce Harper has 14 hits and 13 extra-base hits (nine doubles, four home runs) in his last eight games. He had just seven extra-base hits in his previous 25 games.

Up next

The Phillies send Cristopher Sanchez (8-2, 2.50 ERA) against Boston’s Richard Fitts (1-3, 4.28) on Tuesday.

Boston Red Sox catcher Carlos Narváez waits for umpires to call catcher's interference on him during an at-bat by Philadelphia Phillies' Edmundo Sosa with the bases loaded during the 10th inning of a baseball game Monday, July 21, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia Phillies' Edmundo Sosa, right, celebrates with teammates after the Phillies won a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on catcher's interference with the bases loaded in the 10th inning Monday, July 21, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Boston Red Sox's Trevor Story hits a run-scoring single agains tPhiladelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler during the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, July 21, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Max Lazar reacts after striking out Boston Red Sox's Roman Anthony during the 10th inning of a baseball game Monday, July 21, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia Phillies Kyle Schwarber celebrates after winning the tiebreaker at the MLB baseball All-Star game between the American League and National League, Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Shahbul, father of a missing girl student, cries after a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft that crashed onto a school campus shortly after takeoff in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Monday, July 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)

Malcolm-Jamal Warner lived in metro Atlanta for several years after booking a regular gig as a surgeon on Fox's "The Resident." Here he is in 2023 speaking at a SAG-AFTRA rally in Atlanta during the actors' strike. RODNEY HO/AJC

