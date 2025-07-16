Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt are expecting their first child

Pete Davidson is going to be a dad. His girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, announced their baby news Wednesday on Instagram with an ultrasound preview.

The model and actor posted photos of herself and the "Saturday Night Live" alum with the caption: "welp now everyone knows we had sex." She included a video of herself getting an ultrasound and an up-close sonogram image.

A rep for Davidson, 31, confirmed the news via email. It's the first baby for both.