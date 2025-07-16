Nation & World News
Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt are expecting their first child

This combination of photos shows model Elsie Hewitt at the Moet & Chandon holiday season celebration in New York on Dec. 5, 2022, left, and Pete Davidson at the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence" in New York on March 5, 2020. (Photos by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
2 minutes ago

Pete Davidson is going to be a dad. His girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, announced their baby news Wednesday on Instagram with an ultrasound preview.

The model and actor posted photos of herself and the "Saturday Night Live" alum with the caption: "welp now everyone knows we had sex." She included a video of herself getting an ultrasound and an up-close sonogram image.

A rep for Davidson, 31, confirmed the news via email. It's the first baby for both.

Davidson and Hewitt, 29, were first spotted out together in March, romping in the waves and making out in Palm Beach, Florida. Their relationship comes after Davidson's 10-month stretch with actor Madelyn Cline ended last July.

Hewitt, who's appeared in “Industry,” “Dave” and a Benny Blanco music video, had previously been linked to celebrities like Jason Sudeikis and Blanco. Davidson, who has several comedy specials in addition to his acting credits, has been known for his dating life, including high-profile relationships with Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian.

Davidson, who has spoken of a rough childhood and lost his own father in the Sept. 11 attacks, has long wanted to be a dad, telling Kevin Hart on Hart's talk show three years ago: “It's gonna be so fun to dress up a little dude. I'm so excited for, like, that chapter."

