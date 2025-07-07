Georgia News
Pete Alonso and Kyle Schwarber will skip Home Run Derby the night before All-Star Game

New York Mets slugger and two-time winner Pete Alonso joined Philadelphia designated hitter Kyle Schwarber in electing to skip the Home Run Derby
New York Mets' Pete Alonso, right, celebrates his three-run home run in the Mets' dugout during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Saturday, July 5, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
21 minutes ago

The derby will be held next Monday, the night before the All-Star Game, at Truist Park in Atlanta. Both told reporters of their decision Sunday.

The hitters so far who have committed to the event are Nationals outfielder James Wood, Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh.

Alonso was named a National League reserve for the All-Star Game in a season when he's hit 20 homers. He won the Home Run Derby in 2019 and 2021. It wasn't held in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m not necessarily called this year to do it. I love the event. It’s a sick event. I just didn’t really feel motivated to do it this year," Alonso said, according to MLB.com. “I just figured I’d take a break, use the break as recovery and get back at it, help the team win in the second half.”

Although he's not participating this summer, Schwarber left the door open to taking part next season when the All-Star Game is held in Philadelphia. Schwarber has 27 homers this season as he made his third All-Star team.

Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber, right, watches his two-run home run off Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brent Suter during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 5, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Washington Nationals' James Wood hits a single against Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Flaherty during the first inning in the second baseball game of a doubleheader in Washington, Wednesday, July 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Credit: AP

Baltimore Orioles catcher Gary Sánchez, center, tags out Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson, right, at the plate in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, July 5, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Credit: AP

