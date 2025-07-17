PepsiCo posts better-than-expected second quarter despite lower US sales

PepsiCo reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue in the second quarter despite sluggish North American sales.
Sales of Frito-Lay and other snacks fell 1% in North America during the April-June period, PepsiCo said Thursday, while beverage sales were down 2% in the region. But sales rose in some other regions, including Latin America and Asia.
Revenue rose less than 1% to $22.7 billion in the April-June period. That was higher than the $22.3 billion Wall Street forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet.
PepsiCo’s net income fell 59% to $1.3 billion. Adjusted for one-time items, PepsiCo earned $2.12 per share. That was also higher than the $2.03 analysts forecast.
PepsiCo shares rose more than 2% in premarket trading Thursday.
PepsiCo lowered its full-year earnings expectations in April, citing increased costs from tariffs and a pullback in consumer spending. The company reaffirmed that guidance Thursday.
Its tariff costs have risen since then. In June, the Trump administration hiked the tariff on imported aluminum from 25% to 50%.
