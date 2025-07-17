Nation & World News
Nation & World News

PepsiCo posts better-than-expected second quarter despite lower US sales

PepsiCo reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue in the second quarter despite sluggish North American sales
FILE - Plastic bottles of Pepsi are displayed at a grocery store in New York on Nov. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Plastic bottles of Pepsi are displayed at a grocery store in New York on Nov. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)
By DEE-ANN DURBIN – Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago

PepsiCo reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue in the second quarter despite sluggish North American sales.

Sales of Frito-Lay and other snacks fell 1% in North America during the April-June period, PepsiCo said Thursday, while beverage sales were down 2% in the region. But sales rose in some other regions, including Latin America and Asia.

Revenue rose less than 1% to $22.7 billion in the April-June period. That was higher than the $22.3 billion Wall Street forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

PepsiCo’s net income fell 59% to $1.3 billion. Adjusted for one-time items, PepsiCo earned $2.12 per share. That was also higher than the $2.03 analysts forecast.

PepsiCo shares rose more than 2% in premarket trading Thursday.

PepsiCo lowered its full-year earnings expectations in April, citing increased costs from tariffs and a pullback in consumer spending. The company reaffirmed that guidance Thursday.

Its tariff costs have risen since then. In June, the Trump administration hiked the tariff on imported aluminum from 25% to 50%.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE- In this Jan. 28, 2019, file photo a container ship is unloaded at the Port of Oakland in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

Credit: AP

US producer prices unchanged with wholesale inflation remaining under control

Most US stocks slump, but Nvidia nudges Nasdaq to another record

Wall Street is rattled as Trump says he discussed firing Powell but is 'unlikely' to do it

The Latest

President Donald Trump poses for a photo after signing his signature bill of tax breaks and spending cuts at the White House, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Washington, surrounded by members of Congress, including House Speaker Mike Johnson of La., left. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Credit: AP

Just 1 in 4 US adults say Trump's policies have helped them, a new AP-NORC poll finds

6m ago

A fire at a shopping center in eastern Iraq kills more than 60 people

54m ago

Zelenskyy shakes up Ukrainian Cabinet, appointing a new prime minister to reinvigorate war effort

1h ago

Featured

The National League's Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Atlanta Braves is introduced for the MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

All-Star Week sold Atlanta well to fans, current and future players

Truist Park is known for its lively atmosphere, and it lived up to that billing in hosting the Midsummer Classic. But it also showcased a passionate fan base.

MAKING CONNECTIONS

How Atlanta claimed world’s busiest airport crown — and whether we can keep it

Since 1998, Hartsfield-Jackson has sat largely unchallenged as the world's busiest airport. Can it stay on top?

Riders dispute ‘stampede’ MARTA officials say caused escalator malfunction

Some riders interviewed by the AJC objected to the incident being called a “stampede,” saying the crowd was orderly. But one person said the term felt apt.