Pep Biel's 8th career game with multiple goal contributions leads Charlotte past Atlanta 3-2

ATLANTA (AP) — Pep Biel had a goal and two assists for his eighth career game with multiple goal contributions to set a club record and Charlotte beat Atlanta United 3-2 on Saturday night for its third straight victory.

Charlotte (11-11-2) extended its unbeaten streak to four matches at 3-0-1. Charlotte has tallied at least one goal in 16 straight matches across all competitions, including 11 multi-goal matches. Charlotte’s streak of 14 MLS regular-season matches with a goal is the longest active streak in the league.

Idan Toklomati tied it at 1-all for Charlotte in the 46th minute. He has scored in four of the last six matches, including a game winner against New York City FC last Saturday.