Pentagon withdraws 700 Marines from Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Pentagon ordered the U.S. Marines to leave Los Angeles on Monday, more than a month after President Donald Trump deployed them to the city against the objections of local leaders.

The 700 Marines were deployed June 9 on the fourth day of protests in downtown LA over the administration's crackdown on immigration. Four thousand National Guard soldiers were also deployed.

Their presence in the city had been limited to two locations with federal buildings in Los Angeles, including the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office and detention facility downtown.