Pentagon withdraws 700 Marines from Los Angeles

The Pentagon has ordered U.S. Marines to leave Los Angeles after more than a month in the city
Marines and police stand outside the Metropolitan Detention Center on Friday, July 4, 2025 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jill Connelly)

18 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Pentagon ordered the U.S. Marines to leave Los Angeles on Monday, more than a month after President Donald Trump deployed them to the city against the objections of local leaders.

The 700 Marines were deployed June 9 on the fourth day of protests in downtown LA over the administration's crackdown on immigration. Four thousand National Guard soldiers were also deployed.

Their presence in the city had been limited to two locations with federal buildings in Los Angeles, including the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office and detention facility downtown.

The decision to pull back the Marines comes after half of the National Guard troops were ordered to leave the city last week. The rest remain.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said the military presence “sent a clear message: lawlessness will not be tolerated.”

Protesters confront Marines outside the Federal Building on Friday, July 4, 2025 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jill Connelly)

