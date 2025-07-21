Pentagon withdraws 700 Marines from Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Pentagon ordered the U.S. Marines to leave Los Angeles on Monday, more than a month after President Donald Trump deployed them to the city against the objections of local leaders.
The 700 Marines were deployed June 9 on the fourth day of protests in downtown LA over the administration's crackdown on immigration. Four thousand National Guard soldiers were also deployed.
Their presence in the city had been limited to two locations with federal buildings in Los Angeles, including the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office and detention facility downtown.
The decision to pull back the Marines comes after half of the National Guard troops were ordered to leave the city last week. The rest remain.
Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said the military presence “sent a clear message: lawlessness will not be tolerated.”
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Featured
Credit: RODNEY HO/
Atlanta’s Malcolm-Jamal Warner died in drowning in Costa Rica
Long-time Atlanta resident Malcolm-Jamal Warner, best known as Theo Huxtable in the 1980s sitcom “The Cosby Show,” reportedly died in a drowning in Costa Rica.
How an alleged Georgia Ponzi scheme fueled far-right causes
A review of campaign finance transactions shows Brant Frost IV, his family and his companies have given roughly $711,000 to Republican candidates and conservative causes.
Best Georgia high school football hires this century, ranked 1-50
These 50 hires represent the top 2.3% of the 2,210 coaching changes made from 2000 to 2024. This is an attempt to rank the school’s success in picking the right person.