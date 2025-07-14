Paul George has arthroscopic knee surgery after recent workout injury

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers wing player Paul George had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee Monday to treat an injury that occurred during a recent workout.

The club said the procedure was performed by Dr. Jonathan L. Glashow at the NYU–Langone Sports Medicine Orthopedic Center.

George's rehabilitation program is set to begin and he will be re-evaluated prior to the start of training camp, the Sixers said.