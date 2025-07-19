Parry makes the first hole-in-one at this year's British Open

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland (AP) — The British Open at Royal Portrush has had its first hole-in-one.

English golfer John Parry hit an 8-iron at the 192-yard No. 13 that landed at the front of the green, took a couple of bounces and hopped straight into the cup.

There were big celebrations on the tee, with Parry congratulated by playing partner Justin Leonard, the 1997 Open champion.