Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Over 5.2 million pools sold across the U.S. and Canada are under recall after reports of nine deaths

More than 5.2 million aboveground swimming pools sold in the U.S. and Canada since 2002 are being recalled
In this undated image provided by the CPSC, a child uses the compression strap to stand on above-ground pool. (CPSC via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In this undated image provided by the CPSC, a child uses the compression strap to stand on above-ground pool. (CPSC via AP)
Updated 1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 5.2 million aboveground swimming pools sold across the U.S. and Canada over the last two decades are being recalled after nine drowning deaths were reported.

The recall covers a range of Bestway, Intex Recreation and Polygroup pools that were sold by major retailers as far back as 2002. According to Monday notices published by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Health Canada, these pools have compression straps running along the outside of the product — which "may create a foothold" for small children and allow them to access the water unattended.

That can pose a serious drowning risk, the safety regulatory warn. To date, the CPSC believes nine children across the U.S. have drowned after gaining access to these now-recalled pools in this way. Those deaths occurred between 2007 and 2022, involving children between the ages of 22 months and 3 years old. No additional fatalities have been reported in Canada.

Consumers in possession of these pools are urged to immediately contact Bestway, Intex and/or Polygroup to receive a free repair kit — which will consist of a rope to replace the compression strap. Owners of these pools should otherwise ensure that small children cannot access the pool without supervision, regulators note — and could alternatively drain the pool until the repair is made.

All of the pools being recalled are 48 inches or taller — and can be identified by brand and model names listed on both the CPSC and Health Canada's recall notices. Sales of the pools ranged by model and location, but date as far back to 2002 and as recently as 2025.

About 5 million of these now-recalled pools were sold across the U.S. — including both online and in-stores at major retailers like Walmart, Target, Lowe's, Costco and Amazon. Another 266,000 were sold in Canada.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - A section of the Pawleys Island pier is missing after Hurricane Ian, Oct. 1, 2022, in Pawleys Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Credit: AP

Rushing to save swimmers, a former baseball player and police officer loses his life

Bodies of 2 girls, man recovered from Georgia river

Bibb County officials say 7- and 10-year-old girls and a 28-year-old man were in the Ocmulgee River when they “suddenly went under.”

The owner of the Tennessee factory where workers drowned after Hurricane Helene won't face charges

The Latest

President Donald Trump greets supporters during a dinner for Republican senators in the State Dining Room of the White House, Friday, July 18, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

The Latest: Harvard heads to court in $2.6B lawsuit against Trump administration

8m ago

A Bangladesh Air Force training jet crashes into a school in Dhaka and kills at least 20

13m ago

Harvard seeks billions in funding restored at a pivotal hearing in its standoff with Trump

15m ago

Featured

“Our members cannot be bought off,” General President Sean O’Brien said in a social media statement, calling UPS' offers “illegal and haphazard.” (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2023)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

UPS offers unprecedented buyouts for drivers

The Teamsters union, which represents about 340,000 UPS employees, is urging its full-time members to reject the offers.

Longtime south Atlanta flea market set for massive mixed-use makeover

The developer is planning one of the largest projects in Atlanta’s Southside, a more than $500 million project near Greenbriar Mall.

MARTA chief Collie Greenwood retiring early

MARTA CEO and General Manager Collie Greenwood is leaving “because of immigration and personal matters” and has elected early retirement.