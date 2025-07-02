Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Olivia Rodrigo, John Cena and other celebrities make their way to Wimbledon's Royal Box

Olivia Rodrigo, John Cena, Dave Grohl, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and other celebrities are bringing as much star power — or maybe even more
Singer Olivia Rodrigo smiles as she sits in the Royal Box at Centre Court during the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 2, 2025.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Singer Olivia Rodrigo smiles as she sits in the Royal Box at Centre Court during the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 2, 2025.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
By HOWARD FENDRICH – Associated Press
54 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — Olivia Rodrigo. John Cena. Dave Grohl. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. There was as much star power — or maybe even more? — in the Royal Box at Wimbledon as there was down below on the Centre Court grass on Wednesday.

And that was on an afternoon that featured two-time defending men's champion Carlos Alcaraz and No. 1-ranked woman Aryna Sabalenka both winning matches at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament's main stadium to reach the third round.

The seats in the Royal Box behind one of the baselines are by invitation only, and there was quite a list of celebrities on hand for Day 3 of competition.

“I was trying not to look today,” Sabalenka said about the collection of boldfaced names, explaining that she might be distracted while competing. “I was just trying to focus on my game. Later on, I’m going to open the social media (and ask), ‘OK, who was there?’”

Well, Aryna, here's a rundown:

Rodrigo, fresh off headlining at music festival Glastonbury while on tour for her GUTS album, sat next to Cena, the professional wrestler and movie star. Rodrigo chatted at one point with former England soccer coach Roy Hodgson (the current person in that job, Thomas Tuchel, also was in attendance).

Grohl, a member of the rock bands Foo Fighters and Nirvana, made an appearance, too, as did the married couple Chopra and Jonas. Hollywood's Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, who also are married, were on the Royal Box list, along with actor Dominic Cooper.

Others taking in a day of tennis at the most famous court in the world included British athletes from other sports, such as Olympic gold medalists Sophie Bray (field hockey) and Tom Daley (diving), and Paralympic gold medalist William Ellard (swimming).

Oh, and there was actual British royalty there Wednesday: Princess Michael of Kent.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Olympic gold medallist Tom Daley, center, and wrestler John Cena sit in the Royal Box at Centre Court during the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 2, 2025.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, right, and English actor Dominic Cooper sit in the Royal Box at Centre Court during the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 2, 2025.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra arrives at the Royal Box at Centre Court during the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 2, 2025.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Musician Dave Grohl his wife Jordyn, centre, and actor Leslie Mann sit in the Royal Box at Centre Court during the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 2, 2025.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, right, and Coco Gauff of United States dance during a practice session ahead of the Wimbledon Championships in London, Friday, June 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka dance at Centre Court and post about it on TikTok and Instagram

Coco Gauff says criticism of Aryna Sabalenka's French Open comments went 'too far'

Wimbledon: No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz avoid the sort of upsets that keep happening

48m ago

The Latest

In this courtroom sketch, Sean "Diddy" Combs, rights, leads his family in a prayer before the verdict was read, convicting him of prostitution-related offenses but acquitting him of sex trafficking and racketeering charges, Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in Manhattan federal court in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

Credit: AP

What is the Mann Act? Here's what to know about the law used to convict Sean 'Diddy' Combs

4m ago

Wisconsin Supreme Court’s liberal majority strikes down 176-year-old abortion ban

4m ago

Microsoft's largest layoff in years hits Xbox, sales and other divisions

7m ago

Featured

The city of Brookhaven's mayor and City Council last week decided to remove the colored panes of glass from the dome of Brookhaven's new City Centre after residents objected to the brightness of the colors, seen here Friday, June 27, 2025. (Reed Williams/AJC)

Credit: Reed Williams/AJC

Brookhaven removes colored glass from City Centre dome after uproar

Some say the colors were too bright, the dome looked like ice cream with sprinkles and the hues distracted from the building’s muted design.

Confederate group sues to stop Stone Mountain’s ‘truth-telling’ exhibit

The Sons of Confederate Veterans allege the park’s changes to its Civil War history exhibits violate state law.

1h ago

Georgia student going to court after being expelled for warning of threat

The middle school student was expelled after he sent messages to friends about a video he'd seen with someone threatening to shoot up area schools.