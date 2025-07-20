Ole Miss football player Corey Adams is killed in Tennessee shooting

Ole Miss freshman football player Corey Adams was killed in a shooting in Tennessee, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office announced Sunday.
Law enforcement officials found Adams with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle at an intersection in Cordova on the outskirts of Memphis late Saturday, the sheriff's office said in a statement.
“They provided life-saving measures until Shelby County Fire arrived,” the sheriff's office said. “Shelby County Fire personnel later pronounced the victim deceased on the scene.”
Four other men who suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in the incident arrived at nearby hospitals in personal vehicles, authorities said.
Law enforcement officials have not named any suspects but said they are investigating the shooting as a homicide.
Adams, an 18-year-old New Orleans native, had been one of the top defensive linemen recruits in the country.
The football program at the University of Mississippi said in a social media post it was “devastated” to learn of Adams' death.
“While our program is trying to cope with this tragic loss, our thoughts are with his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” the team said. “We ask the Ole Miss community to keep Corey in their thoughts and respect the privacy of everyone involved.”
Adams' former New Orleans high school football team, the Edna Karr Cougars, said in a Facebook post that “words can't describe this type of pain.”
“Corey Adams was more than a football player! He was a friend, brother, son, student, and all around great young man,” the team stated. “We never question God but this is one we just don’t understand.”
Keep Reading
Credit: Family photo
After 2 months on the run, teen accused of killing stepdad arrested in DeKalb
Jayden Daniel is accused of killing David Gay, 41, inside the family’s home on May 13, authorities said. The 16-year-old was arrested Thursday in DeKalb County.
5 NFL players from Hillgrove High give back with skills camp for youth
Hillgrove has had the most active players in the NFL the past couple of seasons.
Featured
Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC
UPS offers unprecedented buyouts for drivers
The Teamsters union, which represents about 340,000 UPS employees, is urging its full-time members to reject the offers.
Longtime south Atlanta flea market set for massive mixed-use makeover
The developer is planning one of the largest projects in Atlanta’s Southside, a more than $500 million project near Greenbriar Mall.
MARTA chief Collie Greenwood retiring early
MARTA CEO and General Manager Collie Greenwood is leaving “because of immigration and personal matters” and has elected early retirement.