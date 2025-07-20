Nation & World News
Off-duty border patrol agent shot in a Manhattan park in apparent botched robbery, police say

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer has been shot in a Manhattan park in what authorities described as an apparent botched robbery
39 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — An off-duty U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer was shot in a Manhattan park on Saturday following an apparent robbery gone wrong, New York City police and federal officials say.

The 42-year-old officer was in stable condition Sunday and expected to survive. A spokesperson for the NYPD said there was no indication that the shooting was politically motivated.

The agent, who was not in uniform, was sitting in a park beneath the George Washington Bridge when he was approached by a man riding on the back of a moped, who then shot him in the face and arm, police said. The off-duty officer returned fire as the moped driver and alleged shooter rode off.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday afternoon, according to a police spokesperson.

The Department of Homeland Security shared video online of the two men on a moped, alleging that one of the suspects had entered the country illegally.

The NYPD spokesperson said they had no information about the source of that claim.

The shooting comes as federal officials warn of a surge of attacks on agents carrying out President Donald Trump's mass deportation agenda.

As enforcement efforts have ramped up in recent months, many officers have chosen to cover their faces with the goal of avoiding harassment in public and online.

On Sunday, the acting director of U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, Todd Lyons, said he would allow agents to continue covering their faces as a safety measure.

“If that’s a tool that the men and women of ICE that keeps themselves and their families safe, then I will allow it,” Lyons said.

Federal immigration agents talk to Rebecca Torres, second left, after she tried to block a military vehicle during a raid in the agriculture area of Camarillo, Calif., Thursday, July 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Credit: AP

