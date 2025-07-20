Off-duty border patrol agent shot in a Manhattan park in apparent botched robbery, police say

NEW YORK (AP) — An off-duty U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer was shot in a Manhattan park on Saturday following an apparent robbery gone wrong, New York City police and federal officials say.

The 42-year-old officer was in stable condition Sunday and expected to survive. A spokesperson for the NYPD said there was no indication that the shooting was politically motivated.

The agent, who was not in uniform, was sitting in a park beneath the George Washington Bridge when he was approached by a man riding on the back of a moped, who then shot him in the face and arm, police said. The off-duty officer returned fire as the moped driver and alleged shooter rode off.