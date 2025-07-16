Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Oakmont bans former US Open champion Wyndham Clark for damaging locker

Oakmont is banning former U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark from returning to the club until he pays for damaging his locker
Wyndham Clark of the US on day four of the Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, Sunday July 13, 2025. (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Wyndham Clark of the US on day four of the Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, Sunday July 13, 2025. (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA via AP)
19 minutes ago

OAKMONT, Pa. (AP) — Former U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark won't be allowed back at Oakmont Country Club until he pays to fix the locker he damaged and gets counseling for his anger.

Golf Digest obtained a letter that club president John Lynch sent to Oakmont members this week about the incident during last month's U.S. Open, when Clark smashed up his locker out of frustration. Media were not allowed in the locker room, but a photo was leaked and went viral.

“Following multiple discussions with the USGA and the OCC Board, a decision has been made that Mr. Clark will no longer be permitted on OCC property,” Lynch said in the letter.

“Reinstatement would be contingent upon Mr. Clark fulfilling a number of specific conditions, including full repayment for damages, a meaningful contribution to a charity of the Board’s choosing, and the successful completion of counseling and/or anger management sessions.”

Clark received a 10-year exemption for winning the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club in 2023. The exemption ends in 2033, the next time Oakmont is to host the U.S. Open. The storied club has held the U.S. Open nine times, the most of any U.S. Open site.

Clark said a week later at the Travelers Championship that "I made a mistake that I deeply regret" and he was sorry.

“But I’d also like to move on, not only for myself but for Oakmont, for the USGA, and kind of focus on the rest of this year and things that come up,” he said.

Last week at the Scottish Open he told reporters that he had turned the page. According to Oakmont, he has offered to pay for repairs.

“Yeah, I mean, I made a mistake in a moment of rage with a bad year and everything coming together and it just was more than anything a good wake-up call for me to say, ‘Hey, you know what, let’s get back on track and things aren’t that bad,’” Clark said.

Clark, who reached as high as No. 3 in the world last year, has only one top 10 on the PGA Tour in the 2025 season. He has dropped to No. 28 in the world, No. 22 in the Ryder Cup standings and at No. 78 in the FedEx Cup is in danger of missing the postseason.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

More Stories

Keep Reading

Chris Gotterup tees off on the 13th hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Oakmont Country Club Thursday, June 12, 2025, in Oakmont, Pa. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: AP

Chris Gotterup pounds his way to a 61 and leads the Scottish Open

BRITISH OPEN '25: A return to Royal Portrush and a chance at redemption for Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy hitting his stride and shares Scottish Open lead with Chris Gotterup

The Latest

Syrian Druze protest near the Israeli-Syrian border, as seen from the town of Majdal Shams in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, Wednesday, July 16, 2025, amid the ongoing clashes between Syrian government forces and Druze armed groups in the southern Syrian city of Sweida. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Credit: AP

Israel strikes in Damascus as clashes between government forces and Druze groups in Syria rage on

9m ago

In African politics, the rampant belief in witchcraft fortifies some and vexes others

12m ago

Chinese court sentences a Japanese man to more than 3 years in prison on espionage charges

13m ago

Featured

Braves first baseman Matt Olson (left) is greeted by Ronald Acuña Jr. after batting during the MLB Home Run Derby as part of the All-Star Game festivities on Monday, July 14, 2025, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Bright lights, big stage: Atlanta readies for the All-Star Game spotlight

The Braves, Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta have been preparing for the MLB All-Star Game for years, and all will be the epicenter of the baseball world Tuesday night.

The CBS split from Atlanta News First could preview other big TV changes

TV station owners are having to adapt as viewing habits change and viewership declines.

Grayson High’s Tyler Atkinson, No. 1 prospect in Georgia, commits to Texas

Grayson High’s Tyler Atkinson, the top-ranked linebacker in the nation, has committed to Texas, turning down UGA’s long-standing pursuit.