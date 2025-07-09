Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Nvidia is again Wall Street's most valuable company. How it got there, by the numbers

Nvidia reached another milestone in its rise to becoming one of the world’s most important companies: the first publicly traded company to reach a market value of $4 trillion
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang delivers his keynote address Wednesday, June 11, 2025 at the Vivatech fair in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang delivers his keynote address Wednesday, June 11, 2025 at the Vivatech fair in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
By Associated Press
21 minutes ago

Nvidia reached another milestone in its rise to becoming one of the world's most important companies: the first publicly traded company to reach a market value of $4 trillion.

Nvidia and other companies benefiting from the boom in artificial intelligence have been a major reason the S&P 500 has recently climbed to a record. Their explosion of profits has helped to propel the market despite worries about possible pain coming for the U.S. economy from tariffs and other policies of President Donald Trump.

The company’s journey to be one of the world's most prominent companies has produced some eye-popping numbers. Here’s a look.

$4.009 trillion

Nvidia’s total market value as of early Wednesday, tops in the S&P 500. It took over the No. 1 spot from Microsoft ($3.755 trillion) two weeks ago. Apple is the only other company with a market value above $3 trillion ($3.135 trillion). Two years ago, Nvidia’s market value in July 2023 was around $1.050 trillion.

1,000%

The approximate gain in Nvidia’s stock price since the start of 2023. A $100,000 investment in Nvidia two and a half years ago would now be worth more than $1,100,000. The shares are up about 22% so far this year.

$45 billion

Nvidia’s estimate for overall revenue in the May-July quarter, roughly in line with Wall Street estimates.

$8 billion

The estimated loss in sales for the quarter due to the U.S. government’s restrictions on Nvidia's chip sales to China.

$200 billion

Analysts’ estimate for Nvidia’s revenue for the fiscal year that ends in January 2026, according to FactSet. That would be more than 50% above its revenue for fiscal 2025 and more than three times its receipts from the year before that. By comparison, Microsoft's revenue for its fiscal year ended in June is estimated by analysts at $279 billion.

4 billion

The number of the latest iPhones one could buy with Nvidia’s $4 trillion market cap.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang attends a round table discussion at the VivaTech fair dedicated to innovation and startups in Paris, Wednesday, June 11, 2025. (Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool via AP)

Credit: AP

Chipmaker Nvidia becomes most valuable company in the world at $4 trillion

47m ago

Stocks edge higher on Wall Street as trade talks press ahead

1h ago

US stocks hit another record as Tesla and Nike rally

The Latest

FILE - X CEO Linda Yaccarino speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with other social media platform heads on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, to discuss child safety online. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Credit: AP

X CEO Linda Yaccarino resigns after two years at the helm of Elon Musk's social media platform

9m ago

Burning of fossil fuels caused 1,500 deaths in recent European heat wave, study estimates

13m ago

Focus on first responders' mental health grows as death toll rises in flood-ravaged Texas

15m ago

Featured

“What do I call all that we’ve accomplished together? Just a start,” Lt. Gov. Burt Jonessaid in a campaign video announcing his candidacy for governor. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2024)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Burt Jones loans himself $10M to launch bid for Georgia governor

Flush with $14 million in a campaign account, Jones is vying to become the GOP front-runner — and land President Donald Trump’s endorsement.

Could DC Comics be Georgia’s new resident superheroes?

James Gunn first came to metro Atlanta in 2016 when he directed “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.″ He fell in love with the area, so he bought a home in Fayette County in 2018.

Georgia Tech pulls from SEC school for new athletic director

Ryan Alpert, 37, will come to Atlanta from Tennessee, where he is currently the deputy athletics director and chief operating officer.