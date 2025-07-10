Breaking: Georgia begins one of the largest voter registration cancellations in history
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Nutella maker Ferrero plans to buy century-old cereal maker WK Kellogg for $3.1 billion

Italian confectioner Ferrero, known for brands like Nutella and Kinder, is buying the century-old U.S. cereal company WK Kellogg in a deal valued at approximately $3.1 billion
FILE - This is a shelf of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes cereal at a market in Homestead, Pa., on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - This is a shelf of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes cereal at a market in Homestead, Pa., on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By DEE-ANN DURBIN and MICHELLE CHAPMAN – Associated Press
Updated 6 minutes ago

Italian confectioner Ferrero, known for brands like Nutella and Kinder, is buying the century-old U.S. cereal company WK Kellogg in a deal valued at approximately $3.1 billion.

The Ferrero Group said Thursday it will pay $23 for each Kellogg share. The transaction includes the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of WK Kellogg Co.’s portfolio of breakfast cereals across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean.

WK Kellogg's shares were up 30% in premarket trading Thursday.

Kellogg, which was founded in Battle Creek, Michigan, in 1906, makes Fruit Loops, Special K, Frosted Flakes and Rice Krispies.

The current company was formed in 2023, when Kellogg's snack brands like Cheez-Its and Pringles were spun into a separate company called Kellanova. M&M's maker Mars Inc. announced last year that it planned to buy Kellanova in a deal worth nearly $30 billion.

Ferrero Group, which was founded in Italy in 1946, has been trying to expand its U.S. footprint. In 2018 it bought Nestle's U.S. candy brands, including Butterfinger, Nerds and SweeTarts. And in 2022 it bought Wells Enterprises, the maker of ice cream brands like Blue Bunny and Halo Top.

The deal, which still needs approval from Kellogg shareholders, is expected to close in the second half of the year. Once the transaction is complete, Kellogg’s stock will no longer trade on the New York Stock Exchange and the company will become a Ferrero subsidiary.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., testifies during a House Energy and Commerce Committee, Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

Credit: AP

RFK Jr. promoted a food company he says will make Americans healthy. Their meals are ultraprocessed

Denny's and Waffle House remove egg surcharges as prices fall

X CEO Linda Yaccarino resigns after two years at the helm of Elon Musk's social media platform

The Latest

FILE - The European Union flag stands inside the atrium at the European Council building in Brussels, June 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Omar Havana, file)

Credit: AP

EU unveils AI code of practice to help businesses comply with bloc's rules

7m ago

Former Olympic wrestler and MMA star Ben Askren recovering from double lung transplant

7m ago

The Latest: Trump administration sanctions UN investigator probing abuses in Gaza

12m ago

Featured

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, seen here in a file photo from Nov. 14, 2024, is conducting a statewide audit of voter registrations targeting registrations at businesses and P.O. boxes for possible cancelation. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

New Georgia election audit targets voters registered at P.O. boxes and businesses

Georgia election officials are trying to find inaccurate voter registrations of people registered at P.O. boxes or business addresses.

Rent an apartment, or just a bedroom, at this new Atlanta skyscraper

Amid rising costs and changing lifestyles, Society Atlanta offers a co-living model designed to shake up traditional apartments.

DISPATCH

In Georgia’s melon mecca, watermelon wizards’ ears are sweetly attuned

In the heart of Georgia's watermelon country, everyone has a trick to tell if a melon is ripe. One way is the sound a melon makes when it is thumped. Or better, patted.