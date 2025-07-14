Nation & World News
Nine deaths in fire at Massachusetts assisted living facility

Authorities say nine people died in a fire at an assisted living facility in Fall River, Massachusetts, where people were hanging out of windows screaming for help
The Gabriel House assisted living facility is shown after a fire in Falls River, Mass., Monday, July 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Casey)

By MICHAEL CASEY and KIMBERLEE KRUESI – Associated Press
FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — Nine people have died in a fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts, where people were hanging out of windows screaming for help, authorities said Monday. At least 30 people were injured.

Firefighters responded to the Gabriel House assisted living facility in Fall River at about 9:50 p.m. Sunday and were met with heavy smoke and flames at the front of the building, with occupants trapped inside, the state Department of Fire Services said in a news release. About 70 people live in the house.

The fire was out by Monday morning and firefighters were able to get inside and rescue numerous occupants. About 50 firefighters responded, including 30 who were off-duty.

Many of those rescued were taken to local and regional hospitals in varying conditions. Five firefighters suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, the statement said.

“This is an unfathomable tragedy for the families involved and the Fall River community,” said Chief Jeffrey Bacon.

He told reporters “multiple people were hanging out the windows looking to be rescued.” Family members who showed up said police were trying to break windows.

Leo Johnson, 45, of Fall River, told The Boston Globe he rushed over to find his 68-year-old mother, who lives on the top floor of Gabriel House.

“I was kinda freaking out because she wasn’t one of the ones outside,” he said. He eventually found her, saying she was outside soaking wet because the sprinklers were going off.

Joe Alves, who lives several houses down from the facility, said he was watching TV when he heard the wave of sirens and fire crews responding to the fire.

He said he saw officials pulling bodies and injured pets out of the building, with some pouring water bottles on burns as they desperately tried to help those in need.

“There were people in wheelchairs, a lot of people missing limbs, it was terrible,” he said, choking up slightly.

The Fall River Police Department in a statement said that "without hesitation, officers entered the smoke-filled facility, breaking down doors and escorting residents to safety.

"Approximately a dozen non-ambulatory residents were physically carried out by our officers. Their bravery and quick action undoubtedly saved many lives.”

The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation, state and local authorities said.

Fall River, which has about 94,000 people, is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of Providence, Rhode Island.

Falls River Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon, right, speaks with another official after a fire the Gabriel House assisted living facility in Falls River, Mass., Monday, July 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Casey)

An emergency siren is visible on top of the Comfort Volunteer Fire Department in Comfort, Texas on Thursday, July 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

FILE - Former Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) member Pjeter Shala attends his trial as judges at the Kosovo Specialist Chambers will hand down a judgment in The Hague, Netherlands, July 16 2024. (Piroschka van de Wouw/Pool photo via AP, File)

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff waves to a crowd of supporters during his "Rally For Our Republic" event on Saturday, July 12, 2025, inside the Kehoe Iron Works building at Trustees Garden in Savannah. During his speech, Ossoff said, "What’s happening to our country right now should chill us to the bone." (Sarah Peacock for the AJC)

Credit: Sarah Peacock for the AJC

