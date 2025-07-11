Nikola Đurišić joins Atlanta Hawks after spending 2024-25 season in NBA G League

ATLANTA (AP) — Nikola Đurišić has signed with the Atlanta Hawks after playing last season in the NBA G League, the team announced Friday.
The 21-year-old Đurišić played 32 games with the College Park Skyhawks in the 2024-25 G League season and averaged 10.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He was the No. 43 overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft, and the Hawks acquired his rights in June 2024 in a three-way trade with Miami and Houston.
The 6-foot-8 guard-forward was sixth in scoring in the Adriatic League in 2023-24, averaging 15.4 points over 30 games for Mega (Serbia).
Terms of his contract with the Hawks were not released.
___
AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba
Keep Reading
Credit: AP
Five things Hawks fans should keep an eye on at 2025 NBA Summer League
The Atlanta Hawks have not gone to the championship game in the NBA Summer League in years past, this year could be different.
Exclusive: Kristaps Porzingis helping Hawks ‘be a force offensively’
New Hawks big man Kristaps Porzingis says he’s ready to help Atlanta “be a force offensively.”
Featured
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Georgia disability rights advocates fear weakening of U.S. accessibility law
Advocates worry the Department of Energy’s move could be the start of a broader effort by other federal agencies to roll back civil rights rules.
From boycott to ballgame: Baseball’s political All-Star Game saga returns to Georgia
MLB pulled the 2021 All-Star Game from Georgia over the state's voting law, Senate Bill 202. Now it’s back — and Republicans say the return proves they were right all along.
Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour pushes fans outside the norm
Preparations for the show pushed people out of their comfort zones — into new stores, new communities, a new style of dress, and in some cases, to visit new cities.