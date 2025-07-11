Nikola Đurišić joins Atlanta Hawks after spending 2024-25 season in NBA G League

Georgia News
Georgia News

FILE - Atlanta Hawks forward Nikola Durisic handles the ball against the Washington Wizards during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game July 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

1 hour ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Nikola Đurišić has signed with the Atlanta Hawks after playing last season in the NBA G League, the team announced Friday.

The 21-year-old Đurišić played 32 games with the College Park Skyhawks in the 2024-25 G League season and averaged 10.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He was the No. 43 overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft, and the Hawks acquired his rights in June 2024 in a three-way trade with Miami and Houston.

The 6-foot-8 guard-forward was sixth in scoring in the Adriatic League in 2023-24, averaging 15.4 points over 30 games for Mega (Serbia).

Terms of his contract with the Hawks were not released.

