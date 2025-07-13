Nation & World News
Nigeria's ex-president Buhari dies aged 82

Nigeria’s former president, Muhammed Buhari, who led Nigeria twice as a military head of state and a democratic president has died aged 82
2 minutes ago

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s former president, Muhammed Buhari, who led Nigeria twice as a military head of state and a democratic president has died aged 82, his press secretary said Sunday.

Buhari died in London where he was receiving medical treatment in recent weeks. He was the first president to defeat a sitting president when he was elected in 2015, overseeing the country’s worst economic period and fight against insurgency.

