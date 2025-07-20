Georgia News
Napheesa Collier leads her team in 151-131 win over Team Clark in the WNBA All-Star Game

1 hour ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Napheesa Collier leads her team in 151-131 win over Team Clark in the WNBA All-Star Game.

Atlanta Dream's Allisha Gray, right, shoots against Indiana Fever's Kelsey Mitchell during the second half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game, Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Napheesa Collier’s record-breaking performance leads her team to victory in WNBA All-Star Game

1m ago

46m ago

WNBA ready for the spotlight with All-Star Game in Indiana this weekend

Pep Biel's 8th career game with multiple goal contributions leads Charlotte past Atlanta 3-2

36m ago

WNBA commissioner optimistic about getting new CBA deal done

1h ago

15-year-old Aphrodite Deng becomes first Canadian winner in US Girls’ Junior history

“Our members cannot be bought off,” General President Sean O’Brien said in a social media statement, calling UPS' offers “illegal and haphazard.” (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2023)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

UPS offers unprecedented buyouts for drivers

The Teamsters union, which represents about 340,000 UPS employees, is urging its full-time members to reject the offers.

Longtime south Atlanta flea market set for massive mixed-use makeover

The developer is planning one of the largest projects in Atlanta’s Southside, a more than $500 million project near Greenbriar Mall.

MARTA chief Collie Greenwood retiring early

MARTA CEO and General Manager Collie Greenwood is leaving “because of immigration and personal matters” and has elected early retirement.