Multiple people hurt in Kentucky church shooting after trooper shot; suspect killed, police say

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A suspect shot and wounded a state trooper Sunday and fled to a Kentucky church, where multiple people were injured in a second shooting, authorities said.

The shooting spree ended when the suspect was killed, Kentucky State Police said on social media.

After shooting the trooper, the suspect ended up at Richmond Road Baptist Church in southwest Lexington, state police said. Police did not not provide additional information about the suspect's death.