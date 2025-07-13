Multiple people hurt in Kentucky church shooting after trooper shot; suspect killed, police say

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A suspect shot and wounded a state trooper Sunday and fled to a Kentucky church, where multiple people were injured in a second shooting, authorities said.
The shooting spree ended when the suspect was killed, Kentucky State Police said on social media.
After shooting the trooper, the suspect ended up at Richmond Road Baptist Church in southwest Lexington, state police said. Police did not not provide additional information about the suspect's death.
The trooper was shot at 11:36 a.m. in Fayette County, where Lexington is located, state police said. The suspect then fled, ending up at the Baptist church, police said.
The shooting at the church resulted in multiple injuries, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a social media post. The trooper and others were being treated at a nearby hospital but other details were still emerging, the governor said. The extent of the injuries was not immediately known.
“Please pray for everyone affected by these senseless acts of violence, and let’s give thanks for the swift response by the Lexington Police Department and Kentucky State Police,” Beshear said.
