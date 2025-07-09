Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Multiple earthquakes kill 2 people in Guatemala, cause landslides and evacuations

Guatemala has experienced a series of over 37 earthquakes and aftershocks, leaving two people dead and causing widespread damage
Neighbors remain outside their home in Palin, Guatemala, Wednesday, July 9, 2025, After a series of earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 3.0 to 5.6, according to authorities. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Neighbors remain outside their home in Palin, Guatemala, Wednesday, July 9, 2025, After a series of earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 3.0 to 5.6, according to authorities. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Updated 50 minutes ago

A series of dozens of earthquakes were recorded in the span of hours in Guatemala, leaving two dead when rocks fell on their vehicle, authorities said. Landslides left several others buried.

More than 37 earthquakes and aftershocks with magnitudes ranging from 3.0 to 5.6 were reported in Guatemala Tuesday afternoon, said Edwin Rodas, director of the National Institute for Seismology, Vulcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology.

The tremors resulted in the evacuation of buildings, landslides, and minor property damage, officials said, adding they were felt as far away as El Salvador.

The two men killed were traveling in a pickup truck on a local road in the department of Escuintla when the rocks fell from a hillside onto the vehicle, firefighters said.

Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo said at a press conference Tuesday that the main epicenter of the quakes was in the department of Sacatepéquez, with aftershocks in the regions of Escuintla and Guatemala department.

At least five people were buried by landslides, but emergency responders were able to rescue two, he added.

The National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction declared an orange alert, the second-highest on the emergency scale.

The US Geological Survey reported a 4.8 magnitude earthquake at 3:11 p.m. local time, 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) southwest of the town of Amatitlán, south of Guatemala City, with a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles). It then reported another 5.7 magnitude quake 3 kilometers (2 miles) northwest of San Vicente Pacaya, a municipality in Escuintla, in the south-central region of the country. Another 4.8 magnitude quake was reported 6 kilometers (4 miles) northwest of Palín, also in Escuintla.

A police tape surrounds a damaged building in Palin, Guatemala, Wednesday, July 9, 2025, after a series of earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 3.0 to 5.6, according to authorities. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Neighbors walk past the rubble of a damaged house in Palin, Guatemala, Wednesday, July 9, 2025, after a series of earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 3.0 to 5.6, according to authorities. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Religious statues sit outside, near a Catholic church that was damaged in Palin, Guatemala, Wednesday, July 9, 2025, after dozens of earthquakes and aftershocks were recorded in a matter of hours. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Residents sit outside their homes after dozens of earthquakes and aftershocks were recorded in a matter of hours in Palin, Guatemala, early Wednesday, July 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

In this image taken from video, a house is carried away by flash flooding behind a house in Ruidoso, N.M., Tuesday, July 8, 2025. (Kaitlyn Carpenter via AP)

Credit: AP

3 missing, house swept away as flash flooding hits mountain village in New Mexico

Man with an assault rifle killed after shooting at a Border Patrol facility in Texas

Was that an explosion? A plane crash? No, it was a meteor over Georgia.

Newton County dispatchers answered several unique 911 calls as a fireball ripped through the sky last week.

The Latest

Exterior view of the Allegany County Circuit Court building in Cumberland, Maryland on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, where three members of a violent cultlike group known as Zizians appeared Tuesday for a motions hearing after they were arrested in February on trespassing and gun possession charges. (AP Photo/Lea Skene)

Credit: AP

Three Zizians face trial together in Maryland amid sprawling federal investigation

5m ago

Trump administration sues California over transgender athlete policies

7m ago

Elie Saab blends 19th-century romance with red carpet precision in fall couture

8m ago

Featured

“What do I call all that we’ve accomplished together? Just a start,” Lt. Gov. Burt Jonessaid in a campaign video announcing his candidacy for governor. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2024)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Burt Jones loans himself $10M to launch bid for Georgia governor

Flush with $14 million in a campaign account, Jones is vying to become the GOP front-runner — and land President Donald Trump’s endorsement.

Could DC Comics be Georgia’s new resident superheroes?

James Gunn first came to metro Atlanta in 2016 when he directed “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.″ He fell in love with the area, so he bought a home in Fayette County in 2018.

Georgia Tech pulls from SEC school for new athletic director

Ryan Alpert, 37, will come to Atlanta from Tennessee, where he is currently the deputy athletics director and chief operating officer.