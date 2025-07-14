Multiple deaths in fire at Massachusetts assisted living facility

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — Multiple people have died in a fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts, where people were hanging out of windows screaming for help, authorities said Monday.
Firefighters responded to the Gabriel House assisted living facility in Fall River at about 9:50 p.m. Sunday and were met with heavy smoke and flames at the front of the building, with occupants trapped inside, the state Department of Fire Services said in a news release. About 70 people live in the house.
Firefighters were able to get inside and rescue numerous occupants, but several were declared dead at the scene, the news release said. About 50 firefighters responded, including 30 who were off-duty.
Many of those rescued were taken to local and regional hospitals in varying conditions. Five firefighters suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, the statement said.
“This is an unfathomable tragedy for the families involved and the Fall River community,” said Chief Jeffrey Bacon.
He told reporters “multiple people were hanging out the windows looking to be rescued.” Family members who showed up said police were trying to break windows.
The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation, state and local authorities said.
Fall River, which has about 94,000 people, is about 20 miles southeast of Providence, Rhode Island.
