Nation & World News
Nation & World News

More Americans shift money from checking and savings to accounts with investment income, study says

New research finds that more Americans are shifting their money from checking and savings accounts into financial vehicles that pay an investment income
FILE - A sheet of new $1 bills is seen, Nov. 15, 2017, at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A sheet of new $1 bills is seen, Nov. 15, 2017, at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
By JOSH BOAK – Associated Press
17 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) —

New research finds that more Americans are shifting their money from checking and savings accounts into financial vehicles that pay an investment income — a trend that helps to explain the resilience of the U.S. economy after a bout of high inflation and recent uncertainty due to tariffs.

The analysis by JPMorganChase Institute examined the accounts of 4.7 million households and found that people's total cash reserves are increasing when including new amounts going into brokerage accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit to assess people's well-being.

Inflation-adjusted cash balances in checking and savings accounts “remain low with a flat-growth trajectory,” but since the middle of 2024 total cash reserves have been increasing and approaching historical growth trends once the additional accounts are included, the analysis said.

“Families across many income bands are now seeing a turnaround in their total cash,” said Chris Wheat, president of the institute.

Wheat said it had been “hard to square the circle” of consumer spending staying strong despite the lack of growth in checking and savings accounts, an issue that can now be explained by people in a higher-interest rate environment shifting more money into accounts that yield investment returns. He said people appear to be using the other accounts to manage their cash, rather than simply making long-term investments.

Wheat cautioned, however, that the trend might be short term and that the institute doesn't have a basis yet as to whether it will continue.

The analysis also found that households with incomes generally lower than $35,000 had their total cash balances increase at an annual rate of 5% to 6%. The lowest income quartile tend to have checking and savings account balance of just over $1,000, while the median balances of the highest income quartile are above $8,000.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - This Oct. 24, 2016 file photo shows dollar bills in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Credit: AP

Do as I say, not as I do: On my failings as an investor

Most US stocks slump, but Nvidia nudges Nasdaq to another record

Federal Reserve's Waller says central bank should cut rates at next meeting

The Latest

People gather at the site of a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crash in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Monday, July 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)

Credit: AP

What to know about the Bangladesh Air Force jet crash into a Dhaka school

11m ago

As Trump's raids ramp up, a Texas region's residents stay inside — even when they need medical care

15m ago

A Bangladesh Air Force training jet crashes into a Dhaka school and kills at least 19

17m ago

Featured

“Our members cannot be bought off,” General President Sean O’Brien said in a social media statement, calling UPS' offers “illegal and haphazard.” (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2023)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

UPS offers unprecedented buyouts for drivers

The Teamsters union, which represents about 340,000 UPS employees, is urging its full-time members to reject the offers.

Longtime south Atlanta flea market set for massive mixed-use makeover

The developer is planning one of the largest projects in Atlanta’s Southside, a more than $500 million project near Greenbriar Mall.

MARTA chief Collie Greenwood retiring early

MARTA CEO and General Manager Collie Greenwood is leaving “because of immigration and personal matters” and has elected early retirement.