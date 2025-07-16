MLB All-Star Game has slight drop in viewers despite having its first swing-off

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball's All-Star Game — which featured the contest's first swing-off to determine the winner — averaged 7,185,000 viewers Tuesday night on Fox, according to Nielsen.

It was Fox's most-watched telecast since the Super Bowl and the network's best audience for a Tuesday night since last year's Game 4 of the World Series. However, it was a 3.5% decrease from the 2024 game and the second-lowest for the Midsummer Classic.

Kyle Schwarber's three home runs gave the National League a 4-3 victory in the swing-off after the American League rallied to tie it at 6-6 in the ninth inning after trailing by six runs in the seventh. The audience for the game in Atlanta peaked at 8.1 million viewers from 9:15-9:30 p.m. EDT.