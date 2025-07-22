Micah Parsons set to participate in Cowboys training camp as he seeks contract extension

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Micah Parsons will participate in Dallas Cowboys training camp, avoiding a potential hold-in as the two-time All-Pro defensive end seeks a contract extension that would likely make him the highest-paid defender in NFL history.

Parsons reported to camp Monday and will be working out with the team as they start practicing Tuesday, coach Brian Schottenheimer said during a pre-practice news conference. The 26-year-old Parsons is going into the final season of his five-year rookie contract after being drafted 12th overall in 2021, but he could be franchise tagged next season without a new deal in place.

“Yeah, he will participate,” Schottenheimer said. “Good conversation with Micah. He’s excited to be here, excited to be a good teammate. And, again, it’s awesome to have him here.”