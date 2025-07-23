Nation & World News
Miami Dolphins' Bayron Matos airlifted to hospital after training camp injury

Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Bayron Matos suffered an undisclosed injury at the end of Wednesday’s practice and was flown to a hospital on a helicopter for evaluation
Credit: AP

FILE - Miami Dolphins tackle Bayron Matos (79) stands on the sidelines before the start of a preseason NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray, File(
By ALANIS THAMES – Associated Press
23 minutes ago

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Bayron Matos suffered an undisclosed injury at the end of Wednesday's practice and was flown to a hospital on a helicopter for evaluation.

The injury happened in the final minutes of Day 1 of the Dolphins' training camp. Matos, a second-year offensive tackle, was airlifted in stable condition, the team said.

The Dolphins did not release information on the injury.

Matos, 24, played college at South Florida.

FILE - Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Bayron Matos (79) protects the passer during a preseason NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit, File(

Credit: AP

