Miami Dolphins' Bayron Matos airlifted to hospital after training camp injury

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Bayron Matos suffered an undisclosed injury at the end of Wednesday's practice and was flown to a hospital on a helicopter for evaluation.
The injury happened in the final minutes of Day 1 of the Dolphins' training camp. Matos, a second-year offensive tackle, was airlifted in stable condition, the team said.
The Dolphins did not release information on the injury.
Matos, 24, played college at South Florida.
