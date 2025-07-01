Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Mexican banks face cascading consequences following US sanctions

Three Mexican financial institutions sanctioned by the Trump administration last week have felt a cascade of economic consequences following the allegations that they helped launder millions of dollars for drug cartels
FILE - The Treasury Department building is seen, March 13, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - The Treasury Department building is seen, March 13, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By MEGAN JANETSKY – Associated Press
49 minutes ago

Mexico City (AP) — Three Mexican financial institutions sanctioned by the Trump administration last week have felt a cascade of economic consequences following the allegations that they helped launder millions of dollars for drug cartels.

It comes after the U.S. Treasury Department announced that it was blocking transactions between American banks and Mexican branches of CIBanco and Intercam Banco, as well as the brokering firm Vector Casa de Bolsa.

In presenting the sanctions on June 25, officials provided no evidence to back their claims, fueling criticism from Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Shortly after, Mexico’s banking authority announced that it was temporarily taking over management of CIBanco and Intercam Banco to protect creditors.

Sheinbaum said on Tuesday that the Mexican government is doing everything within it’s power to ensure that creditors aren’t affected, but said they were well “within their right” to pull their money from the banks. The U.S. Treasury Department said that the sanctions would go into effect 21 days after the announcement.

All three companies have fiercely rejected those claims.

Despite that, the financial institutions have been dealt economic blows following the announcement, which are set to have stretching impacts on the companies.

Days after the announcement Fitch Rating downgraded the three institutions and other affiliates, citing “anti-money laundering concerns” and saying the drop “reflects the imminent negative impact” that the sanctions could have.

“The new ratings reflect the significantly more vulnerable credit profile of these entities in response to the aforementioned warnings, given the potential impact on their ability to meet their financial obligations,” the credit rating agency wrote in a statement.

On Monday, CI Banco announced that Visa Inc. had announced to them with little warning that it had “unilaterally decided to disconnect its platform for all international transactions” through CIBanco. The bank accused Visa of not complying with the 21-day grace period laid out by the U.S. Treasury Department sanctions.

"We would like to reiterate that your funds are safe and can be reimbursed through our branch network," the bank wrote. “We reiterate to our customers that this was a decision beyond CIBanco’s control.”

S&P Ratings also withdrew CI Banco from its ratings index, saying that it was because it had terminated its contracts with the bank following the U.S. Treasury announcement.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum attends her morning press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, April 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)

Credit: AP

Mexico's president slams sanctions on Mexican banks by Trump administration

Cartel violence in Sinaloa, Mexico, leaves 20 dead, including 4 decapitated bodies

In a blow to Milei, a US judge orders Argentina to turn over its majority stake in state oil company

The Latest

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks with trainee pilots during a visit to RAF Valley, Anglesey, north Wales, Friday June 27, 2025. (Paul Currie/Pool via AP)

Credit: AP

Starmer’s attempt at welfare reform roils his party, capping a troubled first year in office

10m ago

The Latest: Senate passes Trump tax bill after turbulent all-night session

11m ago

Zohran Mamdani wins New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary, defeating ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo

14m ago

Featured

Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff (left) and Raphael Warnock — along with the other 45 members in the Democratic caucus — opposed the reconciliation bill that passed the Senate on Tuesday. The wide-ranging package extends tax cuts and slashes federal spending on safety net programs. (Ben Hendren for the AJC 2024)

Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC

Senate GOP passes budget bill Democrats describe as ‘a disaster’

Republicans in the U.S. Senate have passed the “big, beautiful bill” championed by President Donald Trump, with Vice President JD Vance casting the tiebreaking vote.

State Farm Arena top 5 globally in box office — behind only Sphere, MSG in U.S.

State Farm Arena brought in about $76.2 million across 60 events.

At a store that never closes, an armed comedian keeps the midnight watch

At JJ Food Mart on the west side of Atlanta, an armed comedian keeps the midnight watch. If you misbehave, Connell Daniels Jr. might put you on Instagram.