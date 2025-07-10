Mets pitcher David Peterson replaces Giants left-hander Robbie Ray on NL All-Star roster

Georgia News
New York Mets pitcher David Peterson has been added to the NL roster for the All-Star Game, replacing San Francisco left-hander Robbie Ray
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

New York Mets pitcher David Peterson was added to the National League roster for the All-Star Game on Thursday, replacing San Francisco left-hander Robbie Ray.

It's the first All-Star selection for Peterson, who is 6-4 with a 3.06 ERA in 18 starts. The lefty tossed seven-plus innings of one-run ball in New York's 3-1 loss at Baltimore on Thursday.

Peterson is the fourth All-Star from the Mets, joining shortstop Francisco Lindor, first baseman Pete Alonso and closer Edwin Díaz.

Ray is going to be inactive for Tuesday night's Midsummer Classic at Atlanta. He is slated to pitch for the Giants on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 33-year-old Ray is 9-3 with a 2.63 ERA in 19 starts this season. He won the 2021 AL Cy Young Award with Toronto.

The Giants have three All-Stars: Ray, right-hander Logan Webb and reliever Randy Rodríguez.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

