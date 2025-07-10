Mets pitcher David Peterson replaces Giants left-hander Robbie Ray on NL All-Star roster

New York Mets pitcher David Peterson was added to the National League roster for the All-Star Game on Thursday, replacing San Francisco left-hander Robbie Ray.

It's the first All-Star selection for Peterson, who is 6-4 with a 3.06 ERA in 18 starts. The lefty tossed seven-plus innings of one-run ball in New York's 3-1 loss at Baltimore on Thursday.

Peterson is the fourth All-Star from the Mets, joining shortstop Francisco Lindor, first baseman Pete Alonso and closer Edwin Díaz.