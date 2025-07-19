Nation & World News
Trick shot: McIlroy charge at British Open derailed in bizarre fashion

Rory McIlroy’s third-round charge at the British Open has been derailed in bizarre fashion after he unwittingly performed a trick shot at the 11th hole
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts on the 2nd green after putting during the third round of the British Open golf championship at the Royal Portrush Golf Club, Northern Ireland, Saturday, July 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts on the 2nd green after putting during the third round of the British Open golf championship at the Royal Portrush Golf Club, Northern Ireland, Saturday, July 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
By STEVE DOUGLAS – Associated Press
PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland (AP) — Rory McIlroy's third-round charge at the British Open was derailed in bizarre fashion on Saturday when he unwittingly performed a trick shot at the 11th hole.

With one swish of his club, McIlroy not only hit his designated ball out of the rough to the right of the fairway but also dug out another ball that had been buried underneath the turf.

The second ball popped out of the ground, much to McIlroy's surprise. He picked it up and held it out in front of him, looking confused.

“I have another golf ball,” he said with a smile to those around him.

His shot wound up being a poor one, coming up short of the green, and he couldn't get up and down for par. The bogey — the first of his round — dropped him to 2 under for the day and 5 under for the tournament at Royal Portrush, and he was seven shots behind leader Scottie Scheffler.

McIlroy birdied three of his first four holes.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland chips onto the 9th green during the third round of the British Open golf championship at the Royal Portrush Golf Club, Northern Ireland, Saturday, July 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays out of the rough on the 4th hole during the first round of the British Open golf championship at the Royal Portrush Golf Club, Northern Ireland, Thursday, July 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Credit: AP

