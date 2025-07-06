Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Max Verstappen starts on pole for Formula 1's British Grand Prix, with title rivals behind

Max Verstappen has pole position for the British Grand Prix but the reigning Formula 1 champion will have title rivals Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris close behind in Sunday’s race
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands reacts after taking the pole position during the qualifying for the British Formula One Grand Prix in Silverstone, England, Saturday, July 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands reacts after taking the pole position during the qualifying for the British Formula One Grand Prix in Silverstone, England, Saturday, July 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
1 hour ago

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Max Verstappen has pole position for the British Grand Prix but the reigning Formula 1 champion will have title rivals Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris close behind in Sunday's race.

Red Bull's Verstappen had struggled in practice but found extra pace in Saturday's qualifying session to take pole ahead of McLaren's Piastri and Norris, who both made small but costly mistakes.

It could be a hectic fight for the win with Red Bull, McLaren, Mercedes and Ferrari all showing strong pace in qualifying, with the top six cars covered by just 0.229 of a second. There's also a chance of rain during the race, which could upend everyone's strategy.

The leading contenders are using contrasting setups which mean different strengths and weaknesses at various points on the track. Verstappen's car in particular sacrifices grip through the corners for top speed on the straights.

Piastri leads the standings by 15 points from Norris, the winner of last week's Austrian Grand Prix, with Verstappen a distant third, 61 points off the lead.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates his pole position after the qualifying session at the Silverstone racetrack, ahead of the British Formula One Grand Prix, in Silverstone, England, Saturday, July 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the qualifying session at the Silverstone racetrack, ahead of the British Formula One Grand Prix, in Silverstone, England, Saturday, July 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands smiles after taking the pole position during the qualifying for the British Formula One Grand Prix in Silverstone, England, Saturday, July 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Credit: AP

Verstappen bests his F1 title rivals Piastri and Norris for British GP pole

Lando Norris holds off Oscar Piastri to win Formula 1's Austrian Grand Prix

F1 champ Max Verstappen says his 'mentality doesn't change' after a big blow to his title defense

The Latest

FILE - A French-made Rafale fighter jet takes off on the inaugural day of the Aero India 2021 at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru, India, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi, File)

Credit: AP

French intelligence: China used embassies to undermine sales of France's flagship Rafale fighter jet

30m ago

Texas floods leave at least 51 dead, 27 girls missing as rescuers search devastated landscape

1h ago

Tropical Storm Chantal strengthens slightly as it nears landfall in South Carolina

1h ago

Featured

UPS driver Dan Partyka delivers an overnight package. As more people buy more goods online, the rapid and unrelenting expansion of e-commerce is causing real challenges for the Sandy-Springs based company. (Bob Andres/AJC 2022)

Credit: TNS

Amid UPS struggles, shipper makes first-ever plans to offer buyouts to drivers

UPS said in a written statement it is navigating “an unprecedented business landscape.”

Kneeling man impaled by giant straw? Towering mural leaves public mystified.

A towering mural on the side of the Connally Hotel has mystified Atlanta since 2011. Who is the kneeling man, and what's piercing him? Is it a beam of light? A drinking straw?

OPINION

I just graduated college. Will I be able to buy a house like my parents did?

A recent college grad asks: Am I going to be able to buy a home like my parents did less than 30 years ago?