Mariners pitcher Bryan Woo loses no-hit bid in 8th inning at Yankee Stadium

By LARRY FLEISHER – Associated Press
Updated 1 minute ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle Mariners pitcher Bryan Woo lost his no-hit bid against the New York Yankees when Jazz Chisholm Jr. singled to right field leading off the eighth inning Thursday night.

Ben Rice followed with another clean single that put runners at the corners, and Woo was removed after Austin Wells' sacrifice fly trimmed Seattle's lead to 5-1.

Chisholm singled through the right side on a 1-2 changeup. He and Woo, who will be teammates on the American League All-Star squad next week, patted each other on the rear end near first base.

Woo opened the game by walking Jasson Domínguez and Trent Grisham, then retired 20 straight batters. Following the walks, Woo struck out Aaron Judge and retired Chisholm on a double play.

After three groundouts in the fifth, all on balls hit at least 100 mph, Woo got a called third strike on Domínguez to end the sixth at 84 pitches. He finished the seventh at 92 pitches when Cody Bellinger flied out to center field.

The 25-year-old right-hander struck out five and walked two in a career-best 7 1/3 innings. He threw a career-high 103 pitches.

The Mariners have thrown six no-hitters. James Paxton pitched the last one on May 8, 2018, in Toronto when he became the first Canada native to throw a no-hitter on Canadian soil.

New York has been no-hit eight times. The last time was June 25, 2022, at Yankee Stadium when Houston’s Cristian Javier combined with Hector Neris and Ryan Pressly to achieve the feat.

On Sept. 11 last year, Woo lost a perfect game with one out in the seventh against San Diego when Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a homer in Seattle. On June 22, 2023, he pitched 5 1/3 hitless innings before allowing a single to Gleyber Torres at Yankee Stadium and earned his first career win.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

