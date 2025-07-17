Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Man who sent Facebook message about committing a 2013 campus sexual assault pleads guilty

An American extradited from France to face charges that he sexually assaulted a fellow Pennsylvania college student in 2013 has pleaded guilty
FILE - Sexual assault suspect Ian Cleary departs from the Adams County Court House in Gettysburg, Pa., May 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Sexual assault suspect Ian Cleary departs from the Adams County Court House in Gettysburg, Pa., May 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file)
By MARYCLAIRE DALE – Associated Press
Updated 56 minutes ago

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — An American extradited from France to face charges that he sexually assaulted a fellow Pennsylvania college student in 2013 — and later sent her a Facebook message that said "So I raped you" — pleaded guilty Thursday.

Ian Cleary, 32, pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault more than a decade after Shannon Keeler says he sneaked into her first-year dorm at Gettysburg College on the eve of winter break and assaulted her. Cleary's guilty plea was the first time she'd seen him since the assault.

"I had been thinking about this moment for 12 years," said Keeler, who clenched her husband's hand as Cleary was led into court by deputies. She called it a surreal moment. A decade ago, a former prosecutor had declined the case.

“It’s taken a lot of twists and turns to get to this point,” said Keeler, now 30. “It took a lot of people doing the right thing to get us here.”

Judge Kevin Hess set an Oct. 20 sentencing date. The two sides proposed a four- to eight-year sentence, which the judge can accept or not.

Keeler, in interviews with The Associated Press, described her decade-long efforts to persuade authorities to pursue charges, starting hours after the assault.

She renewed the quest in 2021, after finding a series of disturbing Facebook messages from his account.

Cleary has been in custody since his arrest on minor, unrelated charges in Metz, France, in April 2024. A defense lawyer told the judge Thursday that Cleary experienced several mental health episodes there and was hospitalized around the time he sent the Facebook messages in 2019.

Cleary left Gettysburg after the assault and finished college in Silicon Valley, California, where he'd grown up. He then got a master’s degree and worked for Tesla before moving overseas, where he spent time writing medieval fiction, according to his online posts.

The AP published an investigation on the case and on the broader reluctance among prosecutors to pursue campus sex assault charges in May 2021. An indictment followed weeks later.

Authorities in the U.S. and Europe tried to track Cleary down for the next three years, but seemed unable to follow his trail, online or otherwise.

In court Thursday, defense lawyer John Abom said Cleary was homeless at times and unaware of the charges. Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett on Thursday said he has his doubts, but cannot prove that Cleary was on the run, so it's unlikely to be an issue at sentencing.

The second-degree sexual assault charge carries a maximum 10 years in prison. His family members have declined to comment on the case and have not attended his court hearings. Abom also declined to comment on Cleary's behalf Thursday.

The AP typically does not name people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Keeler has done.

“I hope that we as a society, the institutions around us, can make truly successful legal outcomes more viable for victims,” she said after the plea.

"It starts with listening to victims and making sure their voices are heard,” she said, “even if the system’s slow to catch up.”

Shannon Keeler, left, departs from Adams County Court House in Gettysburg, Pa., Thursday, July 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Sexual assault suspect Ian Cleary departs from the Adams County Court House in Gettysburg, Pa., Thursday, July 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Shannon Keeler departs from Adams County Court House in Gettysburg, Pa., Thursday, July 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Sexual assault suspect Ian Cleary departs from the Adams County Court House in Gettysburg, Pa., Thursday, July 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Shannon Keeler speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Gettysburg, Pa., Thursday, July 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Shannon Keeler poses for a photograph in view of Gettysburg College in Gettysburg, Pa., Thursday, July 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Shannon Keeler speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Gettysburg, Pa., Thursday, July 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Shannon Keeler speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Gettysburg, Pa., Thursday, July 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Public defender Peter Mills and prosecutor Jack Campbell appear before Second Judicial Circuit Judge Lance Neff during a case management conference in Tallahassee, Fla. on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 in the case of Phoenix Ikner, a Florida State University student accused of carrying out a mass shooting on campus. (Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat via AP, Pool)

Credit: AP

Florida State student accused in a mass shooting is set to go to trial in November

Justice Department fires Maurene Comey, prosecutor on Epstein case and daughter of ex-FBI director

'Fear is the tool of a tyrant', fired federal prosecutor Maurene Comey tells colleagues

The Latest

FILE - Bob Jenkins, owner of Front Row Motorsports, and Michael Jordan, co-owner of 23XI Racing, pose before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Talladega Superspeedway, Oct. 6, 2024, in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

Credit: AP

Judge denies 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports' request to race with charters

5m ago

Louisiana cancels $3B repair coastal restoration funded by Deepwater Horizon oil spill settlement

8m ago

The Latest: House prepares to advance cuts on public broadcasting and foreign aid

10m ago

Featured

Rivian announced it will establish an East Coast headquarters at Junction Krog District in Atlanta. (Courtesy of Rivian)

Credit: Courtesy of Rivian

Rivian to employ 500 at new East Coast HQ along Atlanta Beltline

Electric vehicle startup Rivian announced Thursday it will establish an East Coast headquarters in Atlanta with hundreds of employees.

Derek Dooley taps Brian Kemp’s inner circle for possible Georgia Senate bid

Aides to Gov. Brian Kemp have signed on with Derek Dooley, signaling the former football coach may jump into the U.S. Senate race in Georgia.

Who doesn’t like the beach at St. Simons? Nesting sea turtles

St. Simons Island is home to only 1 of the 1,700-plus loggerhead nests laid along Georgia’s coast so far this year. A pending lighting ordinance update may boost activity.