Man pulled into MRI machine after he walked into an exam room wearing a chain necklace

WESTBURY, N.Y. (AP) — A man was hospitalized in New York after he was pulled into an MRI machine because he walked into the exam room wearing a large chain necklace, police said.

The man, 61, had entered an MRI room while a scan was underway Wednesday afternoon at Nassau Open MRI. The machine's strong magnetic force drew him in by his metallic necklace, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Police said the incident “resulted in a medical episode” that left the man hospitalized in critical condition. Authorities did not release his name and did not have an update on the man's condition on Friday.