Man charged in the killings of an 'American Idol' exec and her husband called 911 afterward, DA says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The man accused of killing an “American Idol” executive and her husband used the couple's gun to kill them and later called the police, authorities allege.

Los Angeles police previously said they responded to a 911 call about a burglary that afternoon, July 10, but left after finding "no signs of forced entry or trouble."

Officers found the bodies of Robin Kaye and Thomas Deluca four days later at their home in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles while carrying out a welfare check. They had been shot to death.